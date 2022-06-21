ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Miles Morales Vol. 7: Beyond’ brings the action

By David Brooke
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s an exciting time to be a Miles Morales fan. He got a new costume in volume 6, Saladin Ahmed has been writing the character long enough to build a strong core of characters, and Miles is a bit grown up too. In the latest trade paperback out today, Miles realizes...

