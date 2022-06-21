ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

5 Things to know before you vote in Georgia today

The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, Georgia voters will choose party nominees in runoffs for a host of statewide, congressional and other races ahead of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Nov.‌ 8 general ‌election. The‌ ‌Democratic runoffs will decide the party’s nominees for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner, insurance commissioner and Congress, while the Republican runoffs feature...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Democrats now set sights on decisive November statewide races

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. State Rep. Bee Nguyen became the Democratic Party’s nominee Tuesday for Georgia’s elections chief, pitting her against incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Nov. 8 general election. Nguyen skated...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Guns, public safety quickly become key issues in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Public safety and gun legislation rose dramatically to the forefront of Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a new round of television ads, linking Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to earlier statements seemingly indicating her support of defunding police departments.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
City
Sandersville, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Collins beats Trump pick Jones in Georgia GOP House runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta. Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement...
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
William Boddie
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Person
Donald Trump
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Report: Georgia power plants some of the 'dirtiest' in the country

EUHARLEE, Ga. - A report reveals Georgia is home to three of the nation's 100 dirtiest power plants. According to the report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit Environment Georgia, the 10 dirtiest power plants in the Peach State release 36 million metric tons of emissions each year - equivalent to 7.7 million cars on the road annually.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Nguyen to face Raffensperger for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats chose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Nguyen defeated former state Rep. […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Georgia House#Election State#Republican Primary#Democratic#Congress#U S House#Georgians
Eater

What Really Makes Georgia Peaches So Much Better

Georgia is in the prime of peach season: that stretch from mid-June to mid-July where true freestones are cheerily hawked at farmers markets and roadside stands. It’s the time of biting into dripping, melty fruit over a sink and letting drops of liquid sunshine run down your chin. And most importantly, it’s a period when Georgians can rightfully brag about their local peach bounty.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MilitaryTimes

Panel rejects plan to close Georgia military pilot training center

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A congressional subcommittee has rejected the Biden administration’s proposal to close a training center for military pilots in Georgia. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday the decision by the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee is a big step toward keeping open the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah. Run by the Air National Guard, the center conducts air-to-air combat training missions for reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy