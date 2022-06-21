ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chris Sale strikes out Wander Franco during rehab outing

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdzFH_0gHESjIR00

BOSTON -- Chris Sale made another step toward his return to the Red Sox on Monday night. The lefty pitched in a game for the first time since last October, tossing an inning for Boston's Florida Complex League team in Port Charlotte.

Sale, who is coming back from a fractured right rib that he suffered in February, faced off against Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguers -- and a rehabbing big leaguer -- on Monday night. He issued a leadoff walk before striking out Wander Franco, who is rehabbing a strained quadriceps.

Sale got the second out of his inning by inducing a pop-up, which was followed by a run-scoring single. He finished his frame with an inning-ending groundout.

While it was just one inning, it was an important step for Sale. He threw 22 pitches on Monday and topped out at 96 MPH on the radar gun.

The plan is for Sale to make several more starts on his routine to build up to five innings in the minors. Barring any setbacks, Sale will likely pitch again on Saturday.

"He's excited," Boston manager Alex Cora said of Sale. "The night game is kind of cool, too. Just makes it kind of normal."

Cora added that the team will not cut corners to rush Sale back, and that his eventual return will be like the Red Sox acquiring another starter at the trade deadline.

"I know people get excited when he gets on the mound, but we've got to be patient," said Cora. "We've got to go through the whole process, and just getting him on the mound in a game, now we can see it, right? He'll be here at one point and he's going to contribute."

If Sale's comeback goes as planned, the lefty should be able to re-join the Red Sox ahead of the All-Star break in July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge remains without a long-term contract and is set for an arbitration hearing on Friday to determine his salary for the 2022 season. The Yankees offered Judge a deal worth $17 million for the season, though he’s seeking somewhere close to the $21 million range, according to reports. Ahead […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of crucial arbitration hearing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Chris Sale
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Ejection On Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez got ejected from Wednesday's game before it began. Prior to the first pitch, Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox representatives convened at home plate to exchange lineup cards. After shaking hands with the umpiring crew, Martínez promptly got tossed. It's unclear...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Mets need to trade for this pair of Tigers relievers

The Mets have been an absolute force so far this season, holding the best record in the National League and second-best in the whole MLB. This, for the most part, has been done without star pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, as both have picked up injuries early in the season. The offseason acquisitions have really solidified the offense and made the Mets one of the most dangerous lineups in the league.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Florida Complex League#Mph
The Ringer

Aaron Judge May Make the Yankees Pay—Both Now and at the End of the Season

From the start of his first full season in the majors, nothing about Aaron Judge has been ordinary. He’s the biggest position player in baseball history, one of most selective and hardest-hitting batters ever, and a good defensive outfielder despite his 6-foot-7, 280-plus-pound frame. He’s spent the past six years forcing the baseball world to reimagine how to fit this tree-sized peg into a person-sized hole. How do you pitch to someone like Judge? How do you defend a player who could probably hit a hanging curveball clean through a third baseman? How do you keep him in the lineup?
MLB
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING COACH JON COOPER BELIEVES NIKITA KUCHEROV WAS INTENTIONALLY INJURED

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed they can't be counted out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final Monday night by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2. However, that win may have come with a high cost as Bolts star player Nikita Kucherov left the game with just over five minutes left in the third following a hit from Devon Toews. Here's the hit:
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Story powers Red Sox to 15th win in last 19 games

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. Boston, wearing unusual yellow jerseys with blue trim,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots welcome back red jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets

BOSTON  -- The throwbacks are back in New England. The Patriots will wear their famous red jersey/white pants combo as their throwback uniforms during the 2022 NFL season. And Pat Patriot will be along for the ride too.That's right. The white Pat Patriot helmets are also returning to New England's repertoire in 2022, as the team announced on Wednesday. The Patriots made the big announcement with the help of several players in a Back To The Future-themed video on their social media accounts:It has been 10 years since the Patriots donned their red and white look, which went away after 2012 when the NFL instituted a new helmet rule. New England fans have been begging for the look to return since, and finally got their wish on Wednesday.The Patriots went red sporadically between 1994-2012, and went 9-3 in those games. When the Patriots will sport the look in 2022 remains TBD.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Keep Winning And Still Can’t Catch The Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were off to a terrible start in 2022 after a bad month of April. In early May, they were 10-19 and sat in last place in a top-heavy American League East division. There looked to be no way out, with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy