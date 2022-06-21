ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Ramirez makes surprise visit to Fenway Park

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON -- You never know what you're going to get with Manny Ramirez. That includes never knowing when you're going to get Manny Ramirez himself.

Such was the case Monday night at Fenway Park, when the all-time great slugger made a surprise appearance at the ballpark ahead of Boston's 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Ramirez had to miss out on the Red Sox Hall of Fame ceremony at Fenway Park last month because of a personal conflict, so why not just show up on a random Monday night?

That's exactly what Ramirez did, and Red Sox fans went absolutely wild for Manny. He was met with several ovations during his time on the field, which included a reunion with David Ortiz.

Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz on the field at Fenway Park. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Ortiz knew that Manny was coming on Monday, so he made sure to make the most of the occasion. Ortiz gave Ramirez his Hall of Fame plaque, which he missed out on in May.

Ramirez also threw out the first pitch ahead of the game, which led to even more cheers from the Fenway faithful.

"It was awesome," Ramirez said of his visit and new Hall of Fame plaque. "I never thought that this thing was going to happen and to come into Boston and all the things that I went through, and receiving it this way is unbelievable."

Ramirez won a pair of World Series title during his eight years with the Red Sox, when he was one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball. Things did not end well in Boston, and Ramirez said that he regrets not spending his entire career with the Red Sox.

But he's grateful that he's still welcomed back to Fenway Park with open arms.

"This made me feel like I'm back home. That this is my home," he said. "Boston and those fans, they're the best. It doesn't matter how bad you do, they always remember you, they always support you.

After missing his ceremony last month, Monday night was the most "Manny" way for Ramirez to get a proper Hall of Fame welcome at Fenway Park.

"He's the only guy that misses his Hall of Fame induction and comes and throws out the first pitch on a Monday," Boston manager Alex Cora joked after the game. "That's why he is who he is."

CBS Boston

Patriots welcome back red jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets

BOSTON  -- The throwbacks are back in New England. The Patriots will wear their famous red jersey/white pants combo as their throwback uniforms during the 2022 NFL season. And Pat Patriot will be along for the ride too.That's right. The white Pat Patriot helmets are also returning to New England's repertoire in 2022, as the team announced on Wednesday. The Patriots made the big announcement with the help of several players in a Back To The Future-themed video on their social media accounts:It has been 10 years since the Patriots donned their red and white look, which went away after 2012 when the NFL instituted a new helmet rule. New England fans have been begging for the look to return since, and finally got their wish on Wednesday.The Patriots went red sporadically between 1994-2012, and went 9-3 in those games. When the Patriots will sport the look in 2022 remains TBD.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
