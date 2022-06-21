ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Novel Brain Scan Diagnoses Alzheimer's and Progression with Impressive Accuracy

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom suspicion to a confirmed diagnosis, a patient’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease begins with a painful “wait and see”. An important aspect of this troubling situation is the length of time associated with confirming a diagnosis through a series of imaging and performative tests. During the waiting period, patients are left...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Vitamin D Deficiency Leads to Dementia

Dementia is diminished cognitive functioning with a loss of ability to remember, think, solve problems, or make decisions — if it has progressed to the point that it interferes with doing everyday activities. It is a broad term, rather than a specific disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a specific type of dementia and the most common, with 6 million Americans afflicted according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Single brain scan can diagnose Alzheimer's disease

The research uses machine learning technology to look at structural features within the brain, including in regions not previously associated with Alzheimer's. The advantage of the technique is its simplicity and the fact that it can identify the disease at an early stage when it can be very difficult to diagnose.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Do I Have Alzheimer’s Disease? Just One Brain Scan May Tell

Using artificial intelligence to look at structures in the brain, researchers in the United Kingdom developed an algorithm that can determine – with 98% accuracy – whether someone has the disease from a single MRI scan. The tool could also tell the difference between early and late-stage dementia...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Diagnoses#Alzheimer#Cancer#Senior Health#Imperial College London#Tesla
MedicalXpress

Sarcopenic obesity linked to dementia in elderly patients

Obesity, an increasingly prevalent lifestyle disease, often occurs along with poor muscle mass. This condition, called sarcopenic obesity, is evaluated based on the patients' body mass index (BMI) and handgrip strength. Interestingly, sarcopenic obesity is known to increase the risk of cognitive impairment. Dementia, a cognitive condition where memory, thinking and social abilities progressively decline, is known to significantly affect the quality of life in elderly people. Is this condition associated with sarcopenic obesity?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Simple brain scan can detect early-stage Alzheimer's with up to 98% accuracy and give same-day result, study finds — and it could be on the NHS by 2025

A simple brain scan can detect people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, a study suggests. In what could be a breakthrough, researchers have developed an algorithm that can diagnose the condition with up to 98 per cent accuracy. The computer programme uses standard MRI technology found in most hospitals to produce...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Muscle biopsy test for biomarker could lead to earlier diagnosis of ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive disease of the nervous system. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord called motor neurons. Motor neurons control muscle movement and ALS causes them to deteriorate and eventually die. The motor neurons lose the ability to send messages to the muscles in the body, affecting voluntary muscle movements. There have been recent advances in treating ALS, but current treatments can only slow disease progression. That is why it is important to diagnose ALS as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Vitamin D deficiency linked to increased dementia and stroke risk

Over 55 million people globally live with dementia, with researchers estimating that number to grow to 78 million by 2030. Researchers from the University of South Australia uncovered evidence linking vitamin D deficiency to an increased risk for dementia and stroke. Scientists agree more research is required to fully understand...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Having Type 2 Diabetes and Heart Disease Doubles the Risk of Dementia

Cardiometabolic conditions include heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Researchers say having more than one of these conditions at the same time can double the risk of developing dementia. Experts say the new research reemphasizes the need for older adults to have a healthy diet and exercise regularly. A. sheds...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Scientists unravel mystery of rare neurodevelopmental disorder, provide definitive diagnoses to 21 families worldwide

A collaborative team of scientists led by Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine has discovered 15 additional genetic mutations in the KCNK9 gene that cause a neurodevelopmental syndrome. Symptoms of the disorder range from speech and motor impairment to behavioral abnormalities, intellectual disability and distinctive facial features. "Until now, only...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists say inability to complete simple at-home test is linked to increased risk of early death

An inability to stand on one leg in older age is linked to increased risk of earlier death, according to a new study that sheds more light on the association between balance and mortality. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that middle-aged people and senior citizens who are unable to stand on one leg for more than 10 seconds have greater chances of dying in a decade than those who are able to pass the mobility test.Earlier studies have linked the inability to stand on one leg to a greater risk of stroke, and...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Alzheimer’s: Tau protein may serve as target for diagnosis and treatment

Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders cause abnormal tau protein aggregation. Until recently, researchers have mostly focused on the phosphorylated form of tau for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease. A new study suggests that certain largely overlooked shorter or truncated fragments of the tau protein could also play...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy