Michigan State

We didn't read the fine print, say two Michigan fake Trump electors

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of the 16 fake electors who tried to submit documents affirming a vote for Donald Trump in 2020 keeps getting weirder. Now two of them say they weren't even sure what it is they were signing during a secretive basement meeting featuring cupcakes, coffee and a couple of potential...

The_Critical_Critic
2d ago

well that is 19yrs you can sit in prison and reflect on how a man convince you to break the law. (Charles Manson) you wanted it to be so true that you were blind while being lead. And he, the Law & Order candidate doesn't care.

Phil Smith
2d ago

Still to date no evidence of election fraud by Joe biden but plenty by trump and yet conservatives doesn't want to investigate him for anything he's done. They continuously want justice to not pursue him for his actions even when the possibility of a crime existed. but everyone else they want to chant lock them up.

jaywilliford48
2d ago

Texas declared the election invalid, So now 38 less votes for Trump ,Biden’s landslide victory much greater now

