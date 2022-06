Now that we've officially reached the blistering hot weather season, it's time once again to start playing the yard watering restrictions game in the Sioux Empire. Thanks to the scorching hot temps all last week and what appears to be another hot couple of days on the way this week, Sioux Falls and many communities in and around the area are taking the time to remind residents of their city lawn watering programs.

