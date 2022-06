Following enormous success with the annual fundraising event, Power of the Purse, Women United is pleased with the ability to invest in programming throughout Knox County. Women United is an affinity group of United Way of Knox County Ohio comprised of passionate women who offer their time, talent, and treasure to improve lives throughout Knox County. This volunteer-driven group is an organization of its own design. Women United exists to mobilize the power of women to advance the common good in our community.

