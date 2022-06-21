Meet "Bad Dad" Actor Clint Simpson

THE VIEW ratings have declined after fans vowed to boycott the talk show and demand host Whoopi Goldberg be “fired” for her “tone deaf” comments. Whoopi, 66, has faced backlash with fans over her controversial comments in recent months. The Sun can exclusively reveal ratings for...
Porcupine Tree formed as a whimsical joke in 1987, but by the time of their sold-out Royal Albert Hall concert in October 2010, they had scored Top 30 albums on both sides of the Atlantic and become standard bearers for prog-rock when the genre seemed beyond critical rehabilitation. Still, this...
Comments / 0