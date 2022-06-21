ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

For Those Mainers Who are Struggling To Come Out

By Lizzy Snyder
Kool AM
Kool AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maine has proven to be forward thinking and has come a long way with equality. We are still struggling with homophobia but we have been able to become a community that will not tolerate hate. I love that about us. This article will highlight a few coming out stories...

koolam.com

Comments / 5

Mark ANDERSON
2d ago

Why is this "well balanced self affirming" group "struggling". I'm straight as a arrow and I don't struggle.

Reply(3)
3
Related
94.9 HOM

Is it Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Maine?

Summers are short in Maine, which means enjoying every single second of the few warm days that exist each year is important. Fresh off a day at the beach, many people in the Pine Tree State may find themselves behind the wheel of an automobile without shoes and sandals on. But is it illegal to operate a vehicle while barefoot?
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

A new film about Maine's involvement in Gettysburg and the history and impact of that period

Dirigo: Maine at Gettysburg,” a film produced by former Maine Public employee Dan Lambert, premieres on Maine Public Television in July. It highlights the contributions of the 15 units from Maine at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863. We’ll discuss the film, and about the history and lasting impacts of Maine’s involvement in the turning point of the Civil War.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Consumers complain of illegal credit card surcharges in Southern Maine

STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is on your side, looking into concerns about credit card surcharges, which are prohibited in Maine. Three consumers contacted us in the span of one week, saying they encountered surcharges recently, running into things like convenience fees and "non-cash adjustments." One consumer wrote, "Restaurant...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
94.3 WCYY

A Maine Town’s Only Digital Speed Limit Sign Was Stolen and They Want It Back

Travel around Maine long enough and you'll encounter dozens of mobile digital speed limit signs throughout many cities and towns in the Pine Tree State. Those speed limit signs are placed strategically throughout the year to remind motorists of just how fast they're going and what the actual speed limit is on a particular road. Drivers often get frustrated at the reminder of their speed blinking at them and apparently one motorist got frustrated enough to steal the entire mobile speed limit sign and trailer in the small town of Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, ME
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

There is no doubt that Maine is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has so much to offer. However, there are a few popular places that are often flooded with tourists, while many other gorgeous places are often overlooked by both travelers and local people. And this is what this article is all about - six beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely explore next time you get the chance.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine skincare company finds solution to Brown-tail moth rashes

STATEWIDE – There’s a new skincare product manufactured in Maine that reveals a correlation between lobster proteins and the reparation of skin barriers. The company Marin Skincare was first launched in 2020 with a new product that soothes the reactions from eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Now the product...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cannabis growers frustrated by patchwork of fees and regulations

Cannabis growers and sellers told state regulators Wednesday that dealing with different sets of fees and regulations in every municipality in the state is one of the biggest challenges facing their industry. “With labor shortages, increasing wages that we’re paying, the cost of inflation, the cost of federal prohibition and...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics
wabi.tv

Maine getting nearly $3 million to improve access to unemployment benefits

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Labor is giving Maine nearly $3 million in grant funding to help improve access to unemployment benefits. The Maine Department of Labor says it will use the money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help raise awareness about the availability of unemployment insurance and its application process.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Even Maine's cheapest town has seen housing prices soar

MEXICO (BDN) -- Mexico was among the cheapest places to live in Maine before the pandemic, with typical homes valued at $60,000. This year, four homes there sold for more than $300,000. While the desirable spots in southern Maine like Cape Elizabeth and Portland have seen the hottest markets during...
MEXICO, ME
wabi.tv

430 new coronavirus cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - There are 430 newly recorded cases of coronavirus with the Maine CDC. No new deaths being reported. The death toll due to COVID stands at 2,409. Meanwhile, 1,619 COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Q97.9

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Fungus is killing browntail moth caterpillars in parts of Maine

(BDN) -- Researchers with the Maine Forest Service have noticed something welcome at some of their monitoring sites in recent days — browntail moth caterpillars that have been killed by a fungus that thrives in wet, cool conditions. The die-off, most noticeable in the midcoast and parts of the...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Great White Shark Spotted Near Popular Maine Beach

In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of shark sightings off the coast of Maine. In fact, in 2020, we were all shocked by the first fatal shark attack in Maine in many years. It appears the sharks are back again this summer. According to the...
HARPSWELL, ME
Q97.9

Maine Was Straight Up Disrespected By Chicago Earlier This Morning

The signs you see posted on highways, turnpikes, and major thruways in Maine include calling the state "Vacationland," greeting drivers with a "Welcome Home," and educating them that here, it's "The Way Life Should Be." Maine is a place you know. Maine is a place you treasure. Maine may be the very highlight of New England (no disrespect to the other states -- every state brings some individual flavor).
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fishermen find deadly boat wreck off Maine coast

HARPSWELL, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a boater after lobstermen found his boat drifting early Tuesday morning. Gary Hawkes told NEWS CENTER Maine he and his crew on the fishing vessel "Family Condition" had set out from Cundy's Harbor and were traveling near Flag Island around 6 a.m. Tuesday when they spotted a blue speedboat drifting near the island's southern ledge.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

One of Maine's favorite treats the whoopie pie will be celebrated this Saturday, June, 25 in Dover-Foxcroft at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. While a whoopie pie is not a pie instead it is two soft rounds of cake with a creamy filling sandwiched between them. Whoopie pies come in many different flavors from chocolate to carrot cake and numerous other flavors. Bakers can get creative with whoopie pies and you can enjoy tasting the creativity at the whoopie pie festival. The festival is a pretty popular event and since it has not been held for two years due to the pandemic it's going to be a welcome event returning. There will also be vegan and gluten-free whoopie pies.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Kool AM

Augusta, ME
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool AM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy