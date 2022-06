What are you streaming this weekend? If you asked me that very same question, my response would be Cooper Raiff’s new Apple TV+ dramedy Cha Cha Real Smooth, Kate Berlant and John Early’s new Peacock comedy special Would It Kill You to Laugh?, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Paramount+. But what if you’re in the mood to binge a beloved medical drama? Well, friend, you’re in luck! All five seasons of The Good Doctor are available on Hulu! Oh, and Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is heading to Netflix. The eighteenth season of ABC’s immensely popular series concluded in...

TV SERIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO