23-year-old Luvia Lopez died, man injured after a wreck in Westchester (Los Angeles, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 23-year-old Luvia Lopez, from Inglewood, as the woman who lost her life following a wreck Saturday in Westchester. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the area at 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd at 6:28 a.m. on reports of a four-vehicle pile-up [...]

