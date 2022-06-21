ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Virginia, DC Primary Day 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls in D.C. and Virginia opened Tuesday as residents vote for Congressional and local midterm election candidates. Voters in Virginia will select nominees for House seats, with many candidates running unopposed at the state and local levels. In the District, primaries will decide party nominees for mayor, attorney...

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Hanley Energy to expand in Virginia, creating 343 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
Virginia attorney general urges Congress to crackdown on copycat weed edibles

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Attorney General submitted a letter Wednesday urging Congress to take action when it comes to copycat THC edibles, which include the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. Attorney General Jason Miyares' letter concerns items that contain THC but that are designed to...
What we learned from Virginia and DC’s primary results

(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
Republicans primary in Virginia today 6/21

The Republican primary election is taking place today June 21 with polls open until 7 p.m.. A primary election is for registered voters to decide who they believe will be the best candidate for their political party in the general election. Virginia utilizes an open primary process in which registered...
North Carolina sports betting legislation falters in House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation that would have authorized sports betting across all of North Carolina fell apart late Wednesday as the House narrowly rejected a key measure amid warnings about the dangers of gambling from an unusual coalition of social conservatives and liberal Democrats. The House voted 51-50...
Voter’s Guide: Virginia Primary Election

Virginia Democrats and Republicans are voting in primaries for both parties on June 21, 2022. The elections cover seats in the U.S. House of Representatives as well as local races in some cities and counties. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Something of which you’ll want to be mindful is that your […]
COVID-19 deaths return to our area

For several weeks, the COVID-19 death toll for Virginia eliminated fatalities in our area while the case count continued to rise. No more. Deaths from the latest variations of the virus has killed at least two near our county over the past couple of days. Tuesday’s daily report by the...
PHA, two other Virginia organizations get funding for affordable housing

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Housing Alliance is one of three organizations getting funding for affordable housing in Virginia. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $9 million in federal funding on Thursday. According to a release, the money is going to three Virginia-based organizations that provide affordable housing...
A gas tax holiday is dead in Virginia, but the debate goes on

As Washington considers a holiday for the federal gas tax, here in Virginia the effort to temporarily suspend the state gas tax has reached the end of the road. Governor Glenn Youngkin tried several times to persuade lawmakers to temporarily suspend the state gas tax, but in the end he couldn’t get the idea to go the distance. Supporters say the proposal would help Virginia drivers struggling to make ends meet. Here's Republican Delegate Michael Webert of Fauquier County.
Prince George’s Co. voters received incorrect sample ballots

The Prince George’s County Board of Elections mailed out thousands of incorrect versions of the sample ballots for Maryland’s primary election. The Board of Elections sent out an alert, which stated incorrect sample ballots were sent to about 10,000 of the more than half-million eligible voters in Prince George’s County.
Native American leaders push for boarding school commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support and revitalize education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday. Haaland testified before...
In Virginia, 2 primary races stand out

While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
The 25 Healthiest Communities in Virginia

Thirty-three Virginia counties or county equivalents placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with six ranked among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, and grocery store access are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
