Ten Illegal Guns, DJ Equipment, Drugs Seized Father's Day Weekend In Newark

Melvin Thomas, Cordell Henry, Taylor Rogers and Wendell Morris. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark recovered 10 illegal guns and arrested four men, some of whom pointed their firearms at people at threatened to hurt or kill them, all over Father's Day Weekend, authorities said.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara, the following arrests were made:

Melvin Thomas, 23, of East Orange, was arrested near North 12th Street and 6th Avenue on June 19, after police saw him with an unlabeled bottle of 48 Oxycodone pills and a handgun after a traffic stop.

Police also recovered another handgun and a Diamondback rifle from inside the vehicle. One of the handguns had been reported stolen out of Virginia Beach in November 2020.

Thomas faces three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of prohibited weapon (hollow point ammunition and large capacity magazine), CDS possession, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, intent to distribute CDS, intent to distribute CDS within 500 ft. of a public housing complex, and receiving stolen property.

That same day, Taylor Rogers, 23, of Newark, was arrested after pointing a gun at two people inside a home in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue. Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

Rogers faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a prohibited weapon (large capacity magazine).

Later, police recovered three loaded handguns after responding to a ShotSpotter notification at 17 Livingston St., where several individuals had gathered for a party. Police also recovered DJ equipment, an ATM machine, televisions, alcoholic beverages, sodas, and juices.

Another illegal weapon was recovered from the 400 block of South 19th Street, where a concerned citizen reported seeing a male with a gun. Upon becoming aware of police presence, a group of several individuals dispersed from the area and the handgun was located. This incident remains under investigation.

Cordell Henry, 19, of Newark, was arrested on June 16, after he pointed a gun at two people he knew in the 100 block of Hedden Terrace. Police recovered two loaded weapons at the scene.

Henry faces charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, and possession of prohibited weapons (hollow point ammunition).

On June 17, Wendell Morris, 49, was arrested in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue after he was observed with a handgun. He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

