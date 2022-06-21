ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Driver Killed After Truck Crashes Into Bar In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

This story has been updated.

One person was killed after a truck plowed into the front of a popular Hudson Valley bar and music venue.

The crash took place in Dutchess County around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, June 20 in the Town of Poughkeepsie at Junior's Lounge at 504 Salt Point Turnpike.

Responding officers found the 2020 Peterbilt tractor pulling a dump truck partially in the establisgment when officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash, said Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson.

The building was occupied by two people when the Peterbilt struck it, Benson said.

Both were evacuated and suffered minor injuries, Benson noted.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified pending notification of family, died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the state police and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional information is expected to be released on Tuesday, June 21, Benson said.

The Roosevelt Fire Department was assisted by multiple fire and rescue departments.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

ID Released For Truck Driver Killed In Town Of Poughkeepsie Bar Crash

This story has been updated. Police have identified a truck driver who was killed after crashing into a popular lounge and music venue in the Hudson Valley. Dutchess County resident Craig Allen Dickson, age 33, of Hopewell Junction, was killed around 10:40 a.m., Monday, June 20 when his 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer crashed into Junior's Lounge in the town of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hyde Park, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Dutchess County, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
Poughkeepsie, NY
Accidents
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Traffic Accident#Junior S Lounge#Salt Point Turnpike
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Car In Wappingers Falls

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 10 p.m., Saturday, June 18 in Wappingers Falls on South Avenue near West Academy Street. The responding officers found Robert English, age 44, of...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mid-Hudson News Network

Emergency boats and Coast Guard helicopter train on the Hudson (VIDEOS)

HYDE PARK – A number of law enforcement agencies and two fire departments trained with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) on the Hudson River on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police boats, led by a 45-foot USCG Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) docked at Rogers Point in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning, due to the number of available slips at the marina.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver of truck that died in Monday’s horrific crash identified

HYDE PARK – A 33-year-old man was killed on Monday when a tractor-trailer he was operating left the roadway and plowed into a building. The accident occurred on Salt Point Turnpike at approximately 10:40 a.m. Craig Allen Dickson of Hopewell Junction was operating a tractor-trailer, fully-loaded, owned by MJD...
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis woman killed in Route 17 crash

TOWN OF GOSHEN – A 34-year-old Port Jervis woman was killed about 9:30 a.m. on last Friday when her Kia Forte was struck by another vehicle. State Police said a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Alexandre Lavandero, 21, of New Rochelle, was westbound in the left lane on Route 17 in the Town of Goshen when he lost control, crossed over the median and struck the Kia Forte killing the driver, Samantha Turnbull, of Port Jervis.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
298K+
Followers
46K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy