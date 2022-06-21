ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

How to go live on TikTok: A step-by-step guide to using the TikTok LIVE feature.

By Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

TikTok videos are a great way to go viral, but the 15-second videos don’t allow the creators to bond with their audiences due to their short, snappy nature. Going live on TikTok could be an effective way for the creators to interact with their followers online in real time, according to TikTok.

Influencers also have the opportunity to go beyond the short-video format since the TikTok LIVE feature can go up to 60 minutes at once.

Before going live, TikTok warns users to follow its community guidelines and terms of service to promote a “fun, positive, and safe environment” on the social media platform.

How to go live on TikTok

Here’s a step-by-step guide to go live on TikTok.

  • Step 1: Open the TikTok app on your mobile device and make sure you're logged in. You can download TikTok from the App Store or the Play Store if you don't already have it on your device.
  • Step 2: Click the plus sign at the bottom of your screen to open the camera.
  • Step 3: Below the red capture button, there are several options you can swipe left to find the “LIVE” option and tap it.
  • Step 4: Add an image and a title to your live video. Remember you have around 30 characters to let your audience know what the TikTok LIVE is going to be about.
  • Step 5: Tap the pink “Go Live” button, and you’re live on TikTok. Your followers will be notified that you’re live.

Go live on TikTok using just your phone. Popsockets / Reviewed

How many followers do you need to go live on TikTok?

Going live on TikTok sounds great, but what’s the catch? Well, in order to go live, users are required to have at least 1,000 followers. Users must also be 16 years and over to launch their own TikTok LIVEs, according to the social media platform .

