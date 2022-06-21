ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Vote now for the best cruise ships and cruise lines

By 10Best Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Cruising is among the most popular ways to see the world. Unpack once and take in the sights of the world’s rivers and seas from your floating hotel. More than a dozen new vessels are introduced each year, making the sheer variety of cruises overwhelming.

To help narrow it down, we asked a panel of cruise industry experts to nominate their favorite cruise lines and ships across 10 categories. Help us name the best by voting for your favorites each day until voting closes on Monday, July 11th at noon ET. The winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, July 22nd.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best Adventure Cruise Line

Onboard these ships, cruising is about so much more than sunbathing on the deck, drink in hand. These 20 cruise lines, nominated as the best in the industry by our panel of experts, turn cruising into an adventure for active travelers. Outings include kayaking through remote fjords, getting up close and personal with icebergs aboard a Zodiac, and walking atop glaciers.

Vote: Best Adventure Cruise Line »

Best Boutique Cruise Line

Boutique cruise lines take your vacation to the next level with luxurious perks like small ships, enticing passenger-to-staff ratios, unique onboard activities and excursions you won't find on bigger ships. Do you have a favorite boutique cruise line?

Vote: Best Boutique Cruise Line »

Best Large Ship

If you believe the journey is more important than the destination, these ships are the perfect getaway for you. These 20 cruise ships represent some of the biggest and newest at sea. With such size comes loads of onboard activities, entertainment options and dining venues.

Vote: Best Large Ship »

Best Mid-Sized Ship

Some cruise ships are like floating horizontal skyscrapers with all the bells and whistles, others feel more like a private yacht. These 20 ships with a capacity between 1,000 and 3,000 passengers, chosen by a panel of experts as the best in the industry, strike a balance between big ship amenities and small ship service.

Vote: Best Mid-Sized Ship »

Best Ocean Cruise Line

Thankfully, cruise lines are not one size fits all. Some offer long days at sea, while others provide ample time in diverse ports of call. Some offer mega-ships packed with entertainment, and others are more intimate yachts. Whatever your preference, there's a cruise line out there for you. What's your favorite ocean cruise line?

Vote: Best Ocean Cruise Line »

Best River Cruise Line

River cruising has been exploding in popularity in recent years, and it's easy to see why. You check in, unpack your bag and let your floating hotel take you on a journey of discovery down some of the world's great waterways, with experiential guided excursions along the way. What's your favorite river cruise line?

Vote: Best River Cruise Line »

Best River Ship

From the Seine to the Danube, the Mekong to the Chobe, the world’s great rivers have become hot spots for cruising over the last decade. Riverboats serve as floating hotels, allowing passengers to unpack once and explore an entire region.

Vote: Best River Ship »

Best Ship for Dining

Cruise ships have come a long way from only offering fixed seating in a single dining room. These days, the best cruises offer guests their choice of restaurants, dining halls and creative menus inspired by the world's top chefs. Some even offer cooking classes! Our panel of experts nominated these 20 cruise ships as the best cruise ships for food-lovers, and now we need your help choosing a winner.

Vote: Best Ship for Dining »

Best Ship for Families

Cruising is becoming a top choice for family vacations, due to the abundance of activities, excellent travel value and ease of planning. These 20 ships, chosen as the best in the industry by our panel of experts, were designed with families in mind and offer plenty of family-friendly at-sea experiences, family cabins and kid-approved dining options. Which family-friendly ship gets your vote?

Vote: Best Ship for Families »

Best Small Ship

These small cruise ships prove bigger isn't always better. These 20 cruise ships and yachts, each with a passenger capacity of under 1,000, can get to smaller ports inaccessible to larger ships and offer a more social atmosphere where it’s easier to get to know your fellow guests.

Vote: Best Small Ship »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, July 22.

10Best is a part of the USA TODAY Network — providing an authentically local point of view on destinations around the world — in addition to travel and lifestyle advice .

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Vote now for the best cruise ships and cruise lines

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#River Cruise#Best Cruises#Vehicles#Zodiac
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
tripsavvy.com

This 150-Night Cruise Stops at 97 Ports in 25 Different Countries

Can't get enough cruising? How about spending 150 nights sailing around the world?. Luxe cruise line Regent Seven Seas has unveiled its 2025 World Cruise, which will allow passengers to circumnavigate the globe on board the line's stylish Seven Seas Mariner. While the World Cruise, called "Away in Wonder," is nothing new for Regent, the 2025 sailing will be the line's longest-ever world cruise, spanning 150 nights and visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Cruise Lines Call for CDC to Change Covid Testing Policy

With the United States government dropping mandatory covid tests for international travelers, the cruise industry remains the only travel business that still requires testing. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes effect June 12 allows people to fly to the U.S. without taking any sort of covid test, which should lead to an increase in travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Moving Antique Car to New Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line is moving an antique Rolls Royce from one of their older cruise ships to their new vessel that will debut in Miami later this year, Carnival Celebration. The vintage 1934 Rolls Royce has been on Carnival Ecstasy for the past 30 years. The car is being shipped to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland where Carnival Celebration is currently under construction.
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Takes a Bold Step to Expand its Fleet

The cruise industry has bounced back from covid-19, and now it's making up for lost time. In May, Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report became the first company to get its entire full fleet back onto the water following the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle, and the other two major companies, Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, have followed suit.
ECONOMY
cruisefever.net

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Refining Menu for Popular Restaurant

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is refining the menu for one of the most popular restaurants on their cruise ships, Sette Mari. The refined menu for Sette Mari will debut during Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season in November 2023 and will then be integrated across Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ soon to be six ship fleet.
RECIPES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

510K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy