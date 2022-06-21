Cooler today but the heat returns
Today: Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms for northern ND. Highs will be the coolest day of the week with mainly upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will increase from the WNW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.
Tonight: A slight chance for showers with decreasing clouds. Lows will fall to the 50s with decreasing wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with warming temps back in the 80s.
T hursday: Sunshine with mainly 90s.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0