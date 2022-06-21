Cooler today but the heat returns

Today: Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms for northern ND. Highs will be the coolest day of the week with mainly upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will increase from the WNW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers with decreasing clouds. Lows will fall to the 50s with decreasing wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with warming temps back in the 80s.

T hursday: Sunshine with mainly 90s.

