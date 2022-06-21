ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler today but the heat returns

By Amber Wheeler
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ip9MH_0gHEPWsV00

Today: Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms for northern ND. Highs will be the coolest day of the week with mainly upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will increase from the WNW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers with decreasing clouds. Lows will fall to the 50s with decreasing wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with warming temps back in the 80s.

T hursday: Sunshine with mainly 90s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

The heat has arrived, storms for Friday

Today: Sunny and hot as highs will heat to the 90s. The dew points will mainly stay in the 50s which will keep the muggy factor lower but we’ll be hot, nonetheless. South winds stay light at 5-10 MPH. Tonight: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Southerly winds will shift to become northerly […]
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

ND Highway Patrol investigating overnight crash in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released information pertaining to a crash in Williston resulting in both minor and serious injuries. The crash occurred on June 21st at approximately 9:22 p.m. Three individuals were involved in the accident across two vehicles, a 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2020 GMC Sierra. The […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Epping man arrested for murder in Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — David Handeland, a 58-year-old male from Epping, has been arrested for the murder of Leslie Anne Lyon, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Saturday, June 19, regarding a shooting in Williams County. Upon arrival, Deputies found that Lyon had been […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnw#Mph#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

How to watch the rare planetary alignment

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn have aligned and we have the perfect view from earth. It’s actually visible most mornings through June but the best viewing is this Friday morning (6/24/22). You can see this planet parade without a telescope but using one is suggested. You’ll wanna look to the SE sky. That’s where […]
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

KX Conversation: Extreme Heat & Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our June 21 KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Tom Hrdlicka, the Manager of System Operations for Otter Tail Power Company. Hrdlicka discussed how a company like his stays prepared, some simple tips for energy consumers and more.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Healthcare professionals attend immunization conference

Nurses, doctors, and pharmacists are attending a two-day conference about how the state can change the way immunizations are handled. One way is learning about more comfortability when receiving that dreaded prick. “I went to a session here today where there is a patch that you can put on someone’s arm and it distracts them, […]
HEALTH
KX News

Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Hundreds of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for […]
TRAVEL
KX News

One camper killed, another injured during storms in MN

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms in Douglas County, MN. The sheriff’s office received a number of reports of storm damage just after 11 p.m. Monday. Then dispatchers received a call at about 11:30 p.m. from Elmwood Resort on Lake […]
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KX News

ND Game and Fish holds Deer Gun License Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2022 deer gun licenses are now available, and while the first wave has ended, more than 5,500 are still up for grabs. More than 71,000 individuals have already applied for a deer gun license, this year, not including over 13,600 gratis applicants. The 2022 proclamation regarding deer gun licenses allows for […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mechanic shares tips about car readiness in hot weather

Extreme heat can cause harm to the human body and it will also damage your car. This summer when planning a trip in town or a long road trip, Troy Gunsch said with hot weather your vehicle needs to be ready before hitting the road. “A lot of people think that making it through winter […]
CARS
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy