Snoop Dogg wasn’t quite prepared to see friend Tupac Shakur in such bad shape when he went to visit the iconic rapper in the hospital hours after he’d been shot four times at a stoplight in Las Vegas in 1996. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” the MC explained on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, as former Death Row executive Suge Knight was driving when the “Me Against the World” rapper was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 26 DAYS AGO