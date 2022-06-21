ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Valuable Song Catalogs

By Angelo Young
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ty71h_0gHEP78p00 This year, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer Justin Timberlake agreed to sell his music catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management, a U.K.-based business backed by Stephen Schwarzman’s private-equity behemoth Blackstone.

The deal includes copyrights to about 200 songs written or co-written by the former boy-band pinup, including hits like “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Mirrors.” The deal was estimated to be worth about $100 million, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. (Timberlake is a prime example of solo artists who were more successful than their bands .)

The Timberlake deal is part of a trend in highly successful recording artists, estates of deceased stars, or recording companies giving up their intellectual property rights for enormous payouts. These so-called publishing acquisitions have always been around, but they’ve gained popularity thanks to music-streaming subscription services and new technologies that make it easier and less costly to collect royalties globally, according to Billboard Insights. ( These are the artists with the most No. 1 hits .)

To determine the most valuable song catalogs, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on song catalog sales and valuations from Variety , Billboard , Forbes , and other sources. Songbooks were ranked based on the published purchase value of a disclosed songbook sale, the estimated value of an undisclosed songbook sale, or the current valuation of a songbook from an industry source. Only songbooks with available value estimates were included.

And some of these deals involve serious amounts of cash. In fact, Timberlake’s $100 million deal is only within the median of the top 35 most expensive music catalogs ever sold. Artists including New Orleans-born rapper Lil Wayne, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, and Las Vegas pop rockers Imagine Dragons have all sold their catalogs for around the same price.

The catalogs of Barry Manilow, Mötley Crüe, and Prince, sold for more than $100 million, while the music of Bob Marely, James Brown, and Tina Turner sold for less.

Other deals have ranged from $25 million for the music rights belonging to Robbie Robertson, the 78-year-old former guitarist and songwriter for The Band, to a half-billion dollars for the songbooks of Bruce Springsteen and John Lennon and Paul McCarthey. Seven of the deals on this list closed at $300 million or higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1PsW_0gHEP78p00

25. James Brown
> Est. songbook value: $90 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQLVn_0gHEP78p00

24. Lil Wayne (Young Money label)
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ni80e_0gHEP78p00

23. Calvin Harris
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

22. Justin Timberlake
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZGED_0gHEP78p00

21. Luis Fonsi
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4jHv_0gHEP78p00

20. David Guetta
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwmAO_0gHEP78p00

19. Imagine Dragons
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwyzh_0gHEP78p00

18. Stevie Nicks
> Est. songbook value: $100 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXgkk_0gHEP78p00

17. Barry Manilow
> Est. songbook value: $139 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6RKC_0gHEP78p00

16. Red Hot Chili Peppers
> Est. songbook value: $140 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4tbb_0gHEP78p00

15. Neil Diamond
> Est. songbook value: $145 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrO4U_0gHEP78p00

14. Neil Young
> Est. songbook value: $150 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAgV0_0gHEP78p00

13. The Beach Boys
> Est. songbook value: $150 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRXN5_0gHEP78p00

12. Mötley Crüe
> Est. songbook value: $150 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmkmB_0gHEP78p00

11. Prince
> Est. songbook value: $156 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bekAP_0gHEP78p00

10. Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic)
> Est. songbook value: $200 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnJ4I_0gHEP78p00

9. David Bowie
> Est. songbook value: $250 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rk5HF_0gHEP78p00

8. Paul Simon
> Est. songbook value: $250 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIxvK_0gHEP78p00

7. Taylor Swift
> Est. songbook value: $300 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9ZDF_0gHEP78p00

6. Sting
> Est. songbook value: $300 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGAVH_0gHEP78p00

5. Bob Dylan
> Est. songbook value: $325 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P0Dz1_0gHEP78p00

4. Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
> Est. songbook value: $350 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOnVc_0gHEP78p00

3. Michael Jackson
> Est. songbook value: $375 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpgl3_0gHEP78p00

2. Bruce Springsteen
> Est. songbook value: $500 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0NEF_0gHEP78p00

1. John Lennon and Paul McCartney
> Est. songbook value: $500 million

