SAYREVILLE – It has taken 24 hours and counting to replace six utility poles that were knocked down by a work van on Route 9 ahead of the Tuesday afternoon commute. The van crashed into the poles on Route 9 northbound at Ernston Road in Sayreville before coming to rest in front of a Starbucks around 3 p.m. Video showed a pole laying on top of the van with an Optimum sign on the side. There is a large dent on the top of the van and its ladders are hanging. It has been removed from the crash scene.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO