June 21, 2022 – The Decatur City Council has designated the green space at the 300th block of North Water St as Preston Jackson park. The green space downtown Decatur between William St. and North St. will now be known as Preston Jackson Park following a unanimous vote from the Decatur City Council. Jackson is a native of Decatur who grew up here and has since established himself as a successful sculptor and teacher. One of his sculptures is currently on display in the middle of the green space – now named the Preston Jackson Park. A formal park dedication will be planned for a later date.

