Staying safe on Idaho rivers this summer

Idaho State Police detectives are asking the public for help in the search of a man who has been missing for more than four years. Michael Murphy was last seen in Feburary 2018, according to news reports from that time, and was living in the Lewiston and Clarkston area. He is a Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches. He was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance, according to a news release from ISP. Those with information can contact ISP detective Joe Lake at 208-750-9350. Lake said that he is hoping bringing up the missing persons case will mean someone will come forward with additional information that will be the “missing puzzle piece.” “Our No. 1 goal is to return Michael Murphy to his family,” Lake said.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO