Staying safe on Idaho rivers this summer

When we asked Boise newbies what shocked them the most during their first year living in the City of Trees, we couldn’t help but laugh at how many of them were directly related to summer. From how hot it gets to how late the sun goes down, Boise summers...
For all of the people who are newer to the Treasure Valley, buckle up. It’s going to be a hot and bumpy ride. You may not have realized, due to the unusually cold spring season that we had, but Boise is actually a desert. A high desert, to be...
The state of Idaho is no longer last in the country when it comes to vaccination rates. After being neck and neck with Wyoming for a significant amount of time, more Idahoans are choosing to get vaccinated as COVID cases are again on the rise. Idaho now ranks 41st in...
The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board says its new approach to culling wolves is more targeted to areas with high risk to livestock and wildlife. Last year, Senate Bill 1211 became law in Idaho, allowing hunters and private contractors to kill up to 90% of wolves in the state. It also increased how much the Board can spend on exterminating wolves causing problems to animals like sheep, deer and elk.
As phosphorus and lead levels in Coeur d’Alene Lake increase at a quicker pace, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing millions of dollars to research and efforts that will inform decisions about the health of the lake and surrounding communities.
If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
How much longer can you shoulder this before you break? These are signs posted at a couple of gas stations on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. While the national average for a gallon has eased somewhat over the last week, we haven’t seen the benefit locally. As one of my coworkers reported this week, Idaho is among the highest prices in the nation. In the top 10! When I first moved to Twin Falls, the cost for a gallon of regular-grade was under $1.50. It was the beginning of 2015 and I had driven across the country and it was among the lowest costs I had seen.
Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
A young mountain lion was shot and killed at Genesee on Saturday by a resident of the small North Idaho farming community.
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Carson said the animal had been seen in the town multiple times.
“It didn’t seem to be afraid of humans, at all, which is never a good thing for sharp-tooth critters,” he said. “It looked like it was a young lion,...
I had the privilege of speaking at a ceremony held June 13 at what was once known as the Minidoka Relocation Camp in Jerome County, recognizing the 80-year anniversary of the start of camp construction. Minidoka was one of 10 locations established in Western states in 1942 to imprison Japanese Americans who were uprooted from […]
Mother Nature gave us every reason to believe that summer may never arrive in the Treasure Valley. But after a handful of rainy, cool weekends it looks like hot, sunny days are finally here to stay!. That means we've entered the days where it is no longer safe to leave...
With summer now officially underway, float tube season has arrived. One of the state's best floats is located a couple of hours northwest of Twin Falls along a stretch of the Boise River. This time of year thousands of Idahoans gather southeast of Boise at Barber Park to take a...
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview this week....
Idaho State Police detectives are asking the public for help in the search of a man who has been missing for more than four years.
Michael Murphy was last seen in Feburary 2018, according to news reports from that time, and was living in the Lewiston and Clarkston area. He is a Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches. He was 26 years old at the time of his disappearance, according to a news release from ISP.
Those with information can contact ISP detective Joe Lake at 208-750-9350.
Lake said that he is hoping bringing up the missing persons case will mean someone will come forward with additional information that will be the “missing puzzle piece.”
“Our No. 1 goal is to return Michael Murphy to his family,” Lake said.
One of Idaho's most unique products has been sold to a Chicago-based company. Although their soon-to-be old company headquarters is in California, Cliff Bar's has been an Idaho favorite since building its food manufacturing facility in Twin Falls several years ago. The Wall Street Journal and the Boise Dev report...
Move over 105 Camas Road in Ketchum, there's a new most expensive home on the market and it's so lavish that it's almost impossible to put into words. Before June 17, the most expensive home for sale in Idaho was one of the homes (pictured below) belonging to the late Harry Rinker. Rinker, who passed away at the age of 100, had an incredible 80 year career in real estate development and investments, building homes, shopping centers and gas stations in the west.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game invites the public to participate in a public scoping meeting to discuss Bonneville cutthroat trout restoration and nonnative fish removal in St. Charles Creek, a tributary to Bear Lake. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 30, starting at 6 p.m. at the...
MCCALL, Idaho — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
