New Canaan, CT

Proposal to Reopen New Canaan Playhouse: Public Comments on Thursday, Public Hearing on June 29

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Canaan Town Council will host a public comment session on Thursday, June 23rd at 7 P.M., Town Hall Meeting Room and via zoom, in order to allow for comments on a proposal to reopen the New Canaan Playhouse. The Town Council will also host a Public Hearing...

news.hamlethub.com

hamlethub.com

Post Road Circle Study Final Report Completed

Fairfield, CT– The Town of Fairfield, the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of Governments, FHI Studio and Tighe and Bond are pleased to announce that the final report of the Post Road Circle Study has been completed and is publicly available. The final report, the existing conditions and alternatives reports, as well as several interactive webpages are available here.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Stamford The Works: Repainting Scalzi Park Basketball Court, COVID Resources and Test Kits, Miles Make Smiles Walk, and MORE!

The Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now accepting applications. Please click here to learn more and apply. Join the City of Stamford and Full Court Peace on July 2nd from 10:00 am – 2:00pm to repaint the basketball court at Scalzi Park. Please click here to sign up or email Aaron Miller ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) to sign up for a shift.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Library Hosts 127th Annual Meeting, Emily Moore is Volunteer of the Year, Cathy Steele is Staff Member of the Year

Wilton Library hosted its 127th Annual Meeting for Friends on the evening of Wednesday, June 15th. Highlights included a review of the fiscal year 2021-2022 and a preview of the library's new website. Emily Moore was named Volunteer of the Year for her contributions in designing the library's new website, and Cathy Steele, who works in our Circulation, Adult Reference, and Technical Services departments, was named Staff Member of the Year.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Jesse Lee Church is HIRING a Church Office Manager and a Church Sexton

Jesse Lee Church, located in the heart of Ridgefield, CT, is HIRING a Church Office Manager and a Church Sexton. The Church Office Manager is responsible for administrative duties at Jesse Lee and the Church Sexton works to keep the buildings and grounds of Jesse Lee Church clean and well-maintained.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Scott Gregory McLam, 63, has died - celebration of life on Sunday at the Lounsbury House

Scott Gregory McLam of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on June 13, 2022 surrounded by his family following a two-decade-long battle with cancer. Scott met the love of his life, Maureen, in New York City in 1990. The two married on September 19, 1992 and went on to have three children. The pair began their life together in Summit, NJ, then relocated to Boxford, MA, and ultimately settled in Ridgefield, CT where they lived they past 19 years. In his community, Scott was committed to the development of youth sports. He was an active supporter of the Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse program long after his own children had moved on. Scott had an accomplished 35-year career in the home textiles industry, the last 15 of which were spent at Ellison First Asia where he rose to President & CEO before his retirement in 2020.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton and Darien: Sipstirs

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Sipstirs!
DARIEN, CT

