Virginia Tech Basketball has a new frontcourt fresh out of the transfer portal to adjust to heading into the 2022-23 season. Fresh off their first ACC Tournament Championship in 2022, Mike Young and his coaching staff aren’t wasting any time looking to build on that success on the recruiting trail. Virginia Tech Basketball has already signed a stellar 2022 class with Rodney Rice, M.J. Collins, Patrick Wessler, and highly-rated Darren Buchanan Jr., but they’re not done just yet.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO