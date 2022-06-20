ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Freedom Finish Fourth at First Professional Bull Riding Team Series Preseason Event

visitokc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote interviews with team leadership, including Head Coach Cord McCoy, and competing riders are available upon request. Photos (Courtesy Andy Watson/Bull Stock Media): Click here to download. B-Roll (Courtesy PBR): Click here to download. Kansas City Outlaws, 2-0-0-350.75 points. Carolina Cowboys, 2-0-0-606.75 points. Missouri Thunder, 1-1-0-522.50 points. Oklahoma Freedom,...

www.visitokc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Cheyenne, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Tryon, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Oklahoma City Thunder#Pluto Tv#Oklahoma City Blue#Missouri Thunder#Texas Rattlers#Nashville Stampede#The Kansas City Outlaws#The Oklahoma Freedom
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy