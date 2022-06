WARSAW — A Kosciusko County Jail inmate is being sued by the county commissioners’ insurance company for causing more than $30,000 in damages to the jail. Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina, which insures the Kosciusko County Commissioners, is the plaintiff in this case against Gabriel Patino Jr., 36, of Warsaw, who is is currently incarcerated in KCJ. A civil tort was filed on June 13 in Kosciusko Superior Court Four.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO