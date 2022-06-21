Santa Ynez Valley neighbors: Obituaries for June 21

Routines similar to pre-pandemic years are returning. My effort to keep drunken drivers off the road is not ending. When I was 16, 30 years ago, I was hit by a drunken driver. I suffer daily: My gait and speech were affected and I lost my driving and hearing abilities.
After the U.S. Department of Energy extended the deadline to apply for funds to keep troubled nuclear plants operating, opponents last week laid out reasons why Diablo Canyon Power Plant would not qualify for the federal funds and should be shut down as planned. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants Pacific Gas...
Comments / 0