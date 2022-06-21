ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review – wild battles liven up a familiar anime franchise

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Whirlwind combat … Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Traditionally, Fire Emblem has been a series about emotionally over-investing in the triumphs, romances and deaths of anime-styled characters on fantasy battlefields. It’s been tactical and slow-paced, giving you plenty of time to wring your hands over strategic decisions before you end each turn. Three Hopes, however, is what’s known as a “musou” game, an action-heavy twist on the series that follows up 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors. It’s also a companion to 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses, a story about how three classes from the same Officers Academy become opposing war factions.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes plays as an alternate-universe version of Three Houses, leading to changes in how the story develops, and providing new context to the events of the previous game. You don’t need to be familiar with Three Houses in order to play Three Hopes, but I’m not sure why you’d play it if you weren’t. This feels like another piece of an established story: it doesn’t explain the relationships between characters, for instance, trusting players to remember these connections instead. Besides, the joy of Three Hopes lies in how it plays around with previously established events in Fire Emblem history, and how it (re-)introduces characters whose stories were cut short or merely hinted at before.

In combat, characters fight hordes of largely identical foes in wide-open spaces, stringing together combos and causing as much damage as possible to as many enemies at once – the type of fighting popularised by developer Koei Tecmo’s long-running Dynasty Warriors series. You quickly alternate between heavy and light attacks, and each character’s unique strikes to defeat foes as quickly and forcefully as possible. Watching the screen erupt into showers of magical sparks or hails of arrows, or catching enemies in a tornado that whirls them away, is consistently entertaining, and these spectacles are easily achieved. Each battlefield is split into strongholds guarded by a captain; to seize a stronghold, you have to defeat them, and so you spend significant time locating targets on a map and sending your AI-controlled party members this way and that.

It’s vital to keep an eye on everyone, and regularly take control yourself: the AI may be able to stall enemies, but rarely wins a battle without your intervention. Different enemies are weak against various character classes and weapons, and while that means a lot of rummaging through menus, choosing the right warriors and equipment to clear house during battle is half the fun. Three Hopes combines gameplay from two very different genres into something that I would love to see repeated, but as much as the game tries to introduce some variety into the hacking and slashing, missions quickly start repeating. There is an autobattle option available to skip encounters, but using it feels like defeating the purpose of playing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2wQv_0gHEMtWN00
Busy battles ... Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Photograph: Nintendo

Outside combat, you spend your time at the war camp, where main character Shez can fiddle around with items and abilities. Balancing issues crop up in camp management, particularly towards the endgame – your stores will be full to bursting with things you don’t need while you’re gasping for other resources. What I really came to camp for, however, was the characters: you can share meals, assign chores or simply have a chat with every member of your house. I didn’t expect as much character development and friendly chatter as I ended up getting, and I was delighted to reconnect with expertly voiced favourites such as the anxious Bernadetta, who sees each of her colleagues’ actions as a plot on her life; skirt-chaser Sylvain; and Ferdinand von Aegir, a vain noble who loves the sound of his own name. Here, too, repetition mildly detracts from the experience when you have to watch the same cooking or cleaning cutscenes over and over again, but the characters are designed with such love that I willingly put up with that in exchange for new dialogue.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes gives the series the whirlwind combat that its fantastical story deserves, while still allowing you to lovingly gaze at your favourite anime boy or girl at a picnic. It’s really the best of both worlds.

