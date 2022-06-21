ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

What is the Federal Gas Tax holiday?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSlXN_0gHEMqsC00

AMERICANS have been suffering at the pumps in 2022 after gas prices across the country reached record highs.

To relieve the stress ahead of the July 4 weekend, President Joe Biden revealed that he is considering suspending federal gas tax at the pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YT7fS_0gHEMqsC00
The national price per gallon is $4.98 Credit: Getty

What is the Federal Gas Tax holiday?

On June 20, 2022, Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, that he is hoping to make a decision on pausing the federal gas tax soon.

"I hope to have a decision based on the data I'm looking for by the end the week," Biden said, via CNN.

The pause would essentially save Americans around 15 cents per gallon, but it would require Congress to act soon.

One White House official told CNBC that getting Congress to approve such measures would be challenging.

“Republicans don’t want gas prices to come down,” the official said.

“They want Biden to suffer.”

Another money-saving option Biden is considering is gas rebate cards, but it is unclear how those would work.

What is the national average gas price?

On June 20, the national price per gallon was $4.98, according to ABC News.

This price has been a burden on households for months and is only expected to worsen as the summer months go on.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on This Week with George Stephanopoulos that the Biden administration is open to considering money-saving moves to help this financial situation.

"Gas prices have risen a great deal, and it's clearly burdening households," Yellen said, via ABC News.

"So [the president] stands ready to work with Congress and [gas tax holidays are] an idea that's certainly worth considering."

Many believe that soaring prices and food shortages are signs we are headed into another recession.

Tesla founder Elon Musk has also been vocal in recent weeks about his concerns about a recession, he even went as far as cutting 10 percent of Tesla's workforce because he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, according to Insider.

The last recession happened between December 2007 and June 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48q4IC_0gHEMqsC00
President Joe Biden is hoping to decide on the Federal Gas Tax holiday soon Credit: Reuters

Who sets gas prices?

Many people believe that the government controls gas prices, but that is not true.

The American Petroleum Institute revealed that it is actually the price of crude oil that determines how much we pay at the pump.

"Oil prices are at a seven-year high amid a persistent global supply crunch, workforce constraints, increasing geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe, the economic rebound following the initial stages of the pandemic, and policy uncertainty from Washington," the API states.

While the government does not control prices, the API notes that there are things that they can do to help mitigate the situation, including passing policies that increase the supply in the United States.

Right now, the primary factors impacting the price of gas, according to the API, include the cost of global crude oil (61 percent), refining costs (14 percent), distribution and marketing costs (11 percent), and federal and state taxes (14 percent).

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#The Federal Gas Tax#Americans#Cnn#White House#Cnbc#Republicans#Abc News#Treasury
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Tesla
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
527K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy