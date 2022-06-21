ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympian Genevieve Gregson welcomes first child with athlete husband Ryan after heartbreaking injury at Tokyo Olympics: 'Our world has changed forever'

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Genevieve Gregson has welcomed her first child.

The Olympian, who specialises in the 3000 metre steeplechase, welcomed a son last week with her fellow athlete husband Ryan Gregson, 32.

Sharing a series of photos of the birth to Instagram, the 32-year-old revealed the little boy's name, who was born at a healthy 4.1kg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435cP4_0gHEMpzT00
Genevieve Gregson (right) has welcomed her first child. The Olympian, who specialises in the 3000 metre steeplechase, welcomed a son last week with her fellow athlete husband Ryan Gregson (left) 

'Archer James Gregson. 15/06/22 @ 3:09pm. I can't caption this news,' she began her post.

'Our world has changed forever and we can't express our love with words so here are some pictures from the best day of our life.'

'It's a special feeling, we are in awe, we have been sitting here staring at him and holding him and thinking that he's just perfect,' the Brisbane-based athlete told Confidential on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lU3GN_0gHEMpzT00
Sharing a series of photos of the birth to Instagram, the 32-year-old revealed the little boy's name, who was born at a healthy 4.1kg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYTc6_0gHEMpzT00
'Archer James Gregson. 15/06/22 @ 3:09pm. I can't caption this news,' she began her post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFch2_0gHEMpzT00
'Our world has changed forever and we can't express our love with words so here are some pictures from the best day of our life,' she added

Genevieve ruptured her Achilles at the Tokyo Olympics after a shocking crash, which saw her taken off the track in a wheelchair, her dreams of a gold medal dashed.

But she says it was a blessing in disguise, as she had long wanted a baby and struggled to make the commitment while busy with her sports career.

'It's something I've had on my mind for so long and being a professional athlete has made it hard because you have a constant mental battle with when is the right time to step away from what you love for a while to have a family,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4rKK_0gHEMpzT00
Genevieve ruptured her Achilles at the Tokyo Olympics after a shocking crash, which saw her taken off the track in a wheelchair, her dreams of a gold medal dashed. But she says it was a blessing in disguise, as she had long wanted a baby and struggled to make the commitment while busy with her sports career 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSIjy_0gHEMpzT00
'What happened in Tokyo happened to be a blessing and it made the decision for me and it's scary to think if I didn't fall pregnant, I wouldn't have Archer. I never knew how much love I could feel until now,' she said  

'What happened in Tokyo happened to be a blessing and it made the decision for me and it's scary to think if I didn't fall pregnant, I wouldn't have Archer.

'I never knew how much love I could feel until now.'

Genevieve and Ryan married at a fairytale ceremony in Sydney in 2018 in front of family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OynYj_0gHEMpzT00
In February, the sportswoman announced that she was expecting her first child in an Instagram post. 'All my life this is all I've ever wanted. Baby Gregson just around the corner,' she wrote in the caption 

They had lived, worked and trained together for some years prior to walking down the aisle.

In February, the sportswoman announced that she was expecting her first child in an Instagram post.

'All my life this is all I've ever wanted. Baby Gregson just around the corner,' she wrote in the caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeWHZ_0gHEMpzT00
Genevieve and Ryan married at a fairytale ceremony in Sydney in 2018 in front of family and friends. They had lived, worked and trained together for some years prior 

