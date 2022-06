Stac ker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Maryland using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . Data were available for 394 cities and towns in MD. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $235,565 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 23

#2. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson: 16

#3. Easton: 6

#4. Salisbury: 3

#5. Hagerstown-Martinsburg: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#50. Huntingtown

– Typical home value: $583,619

– 1-year price change: +$69,418 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$150,770 (+34.8%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#49. Grasonville

– Typical home value: $517,281

– 1-year price change: +$69,553 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,218 (+40.2%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#48. University Park

– Typical home value: $690,679

– 1-year price change: +$69,560 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,287 (+40.0%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#47. Phoenix

– Typical home value: $665,081

– 1-year price change: +$69,690 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$140,377 (+26.8%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#46. Rohrersville

– Typical home value: $459,194

– 1-year price change: +$70,248 (+18.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,175 (+47.2%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#45. Berlin

– Typical home value: $402,582

– 1-year price change: +$70,468 (+21.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$146,090 (+57.0%)

– Metro area: Salisbury

#44. Wye Mills

– Typical home value: $581,715

– 1-year price change: +$73,050 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,493 (+49.1%)

– Metro area: Easton

#43. Sunderland

– Typical home value: $549,174

– 1-year price change: +$74,106 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,954 (+36.9%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#42. New Market

– Typical home value: $559,532

– 1-year price change: +$75,283 (+15.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,350 (+39.5%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#41. Mount Aetna

– Typical home value: $481,320

– 1-year price change: +$76,309 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,908 (+47.9%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#40. Brinklow

– Typical home value: $847,868

– 1-year price change: +$76,511 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$168,559 (+24.8%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#39. Owings

– Typical home value: $596,331

– 1-year price change: +$77,136 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,583 (+36.5%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#38. Dickerson

– Typical home value: $703,073

– 1-year price change: +$77,143 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$174,500 (+33.0%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#37. Bishopville

– Typical home value: $474,853

– 1-year price change: +$77,753 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$159,751 (+50.7%)

– Metro area: Salisbury

#36. Monrovia

– Typical home value: $607,157

– 1-year price change: +$77,763 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$167,648 (+38.1%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#35. Dunkirk

– Typical home value: $616,206

– 1-year price change: +$77,794 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,002 (+36.9%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#34. Adamstown

– Typical home value: $621,795

– 1-year price change: +$77,919 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,112 (+34.7%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#33. Garrett Park

– Typical home value: $969,837

– 1-year price change: +$77,934 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$193,597 (+24.9%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#32. Saint Michaels

– Typical home value: $584,524

– 1-year price change: +$79,867 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,171 (+53.3%)

– Metro area: Easton

#31. Marriottsville

– Typical home value: $656,455

– 1-year price change: +$80,207 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,076 (+30.4%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#30. Sandy Spring

– Typical home value: $809,078

– 1-year price change: +$80,854 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$173,627 (+27.3%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#29. Davidsonville

– Typical home value: $825,613

– 1-year price change: +$81,536 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$188,312 (+29.5%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#28. Boyds

– Typical home value: $736,842

– 1-year price change: +$81,555 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,681 (+28.8%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#27. Sherwood

– Typical home value: $618,240

– 1-year price change: +$84,032 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$198,452 (+47.3%)

– Metro area: Easton

#26. Harwood

– Typical home value: $680,709

– 1-year price change: +$85,843 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$155,647 (+29.6%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#25. Ijamsville

– Typical home value: $652,665

– 1-year price change: +$87,210 (+15.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,778 (+38.0%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#24. North Potomac

– Typical home value: $859,183

– 1-year price change: +$88,058 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,080 (+26.0%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#23. Queenstown

– Typical home value: $583,675

– 1-year price change: +$88,128 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,792 (+39.3%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#22. Ocean City

– Typical home value: $430,199

– 1-year price change: +$90,669 (+26.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,916 (+61.0%)

– Metro area: Salisbury

#21. Cooksville

– Typical home value: $823,929

– 1-year price change: +$93,073 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$186,373 (+29.2%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#20. Fulton

– Typical home value: $876,053

– 1-year price change: +$93,078 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,864 (+25.3%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#19. Oxford

– Typical home value: $779,997

– 1-year price change: +$93,182 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$232,725 (+42.5%)

– Metro area: Easton

#18. Bethesda

– Typical home value: $1,178,365

– 1-year price change: +$94,546 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$257,062 (+27.9%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#17. Laytonsville

– Typical home value: $856,270

– 1-year price change: +$97,123 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,191 (+29.5%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#16. Bozman

– Typical home value: $687,633

– 1-year price change: +$98,108 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$234,083 (+51.6%)

– Metro area: Easton

#15. Woodbine

– Typical home value: $719,388

– 1-year price change: +$98,119 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$177,871 (+32.8%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#14. Chevy Chase

– Typical home value: $1,444,647

– 1-year price change: +$99,924 (+7.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$309,273 (+27.2%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#13. Highland

– Typical home value: $899,658

– 1-year price change: +$105,748 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$182,288 (+25.4%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#12. Glenelg

– Typical home value: $873,879

– 1-year price change: +$106,579 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$185,422 (+26.9%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#11. Clarksville

– Typical home value: $937,449

– 1-year price change: +$110,791 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$187,335 (+25.0%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#10. West Friendship

– Typical home value: $951,829

– 1-year price change: +$112,978 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$201,082 (+26.8%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#9. Dayton

– Typical home value: $936,350

– 1-year price change: +$114,883 (+14.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,644 (+26.8%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#8. Cabin John

– Typical home value: $1,250,318

– 1-year price change: +$121,838 (+10.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$296,512 (+31.1%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#7. Darnestown

– Typical home value: $954,823

– 1-year price change: +$122,215 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$222,455 (+30.4%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#6. Glenwood

– Typical home value: $944,012

– 1-year price change: +$129,091 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,767 (+27.4%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

#5. Royal Oak

– Typical home value: $925,880

– 1-year price change: +$132,462 (+16.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$314,544 (+51.5%)

– Metro area: Easton

#4. Potomac

– Typical home value: $1,273,459

– 1-year price change: +$135,858 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$259,177 (+25.6%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#3. Chevy Chase View

– Typical home value: $1,372,272

– 1-year price change: +$137,161 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$292,230 (+27.1%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#2. Glen Echo

– Typical home value: $1,268,012

– 1-year price change: +$165,497 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$363,272 (+40.2%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#1. Gibson Island

– Typical home value: $2,255,998

– 1-year price change: +$235,565 (+11.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$462,420 (+25.8%)

– Metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson