Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 21, 2022 01:34

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.

The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.

State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

Northern WI Sasquatch
3d ago

When it’s your time it’s your time. Go out and live people because when you meet your maker it’s on his terms not yours

