Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite C California, MD, 20619.

“Crumbl’s mission statement is to bring family and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world,so no matter the ?avor there’s something for everyone,” says Jason McGowan,Crumbl Co-founder CEO. “We love the traditional ?avors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun concepts. Our cookies are great for sharing with family members, friends, or even treating yourself! We offer unique gifting and catering options as well.”

The store is owned by 4 friends: Jack and John MacDonald with Joe Drury and Tim Holt. They are excited to share the world’s greatest cookies to southern Maryland. The group says, “We’re all entrepreneurs who found this awesome franchise in the Outer Banks of North Carolina and saw the potential for putting smiles on people’s faces back home.”

Those who come in the store are also in for a sweet treat.

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see. “Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder & COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”

California will be Maryland’s 4th location and the ?rst to serve southern Maryland. The grand opening menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly ?avors Crumbl offers, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Crumbl Cream—Crumbl’s own gourmet ice cream—and cold milk can be added to any order. Customers can order in-person or on the Crumbl App for delivery, store pickup, or shipping.

Catering options are also available.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many, many more.