Calvert County, MD

Calvert Citizens encouraged to brush up on voting information

By Calvert County Public Information Office
 2 days ago
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 17, 2022 – As the July 19, 2022 , primary election approaches, the Calvert County Board of Elections encourages voters to explore voting options, and learn about voting precinct changes online and review general election information to ensure voters are prepared for Election Day. Registered voters will be able to vote by mail, or in person, during early voting, or on Election Day.

The Maryland State Board of Elections will mail notifications of precinct and district boundary changes to voters early next week. District boundaries are updated every 10 years based on population changes as identified by the U.S. Census.

Sample ballots will also arrive in voter mailboxes soon. A sample ballot includes an example of the actual ballot the voter will receive, including a list of candidates and ballot measures the voter is entitled to vote on, the date of the election, voter precinct information, and voting instructions.

Early Voting – July 7 through July 14

Registered voters can vote early in person from Thursday, July 7 through Thursday, July 14, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends, at the following locations:

  • Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick
  • Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby
  • Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch), 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings

Mail-in Ballot – Applications are due July 12 to send by mail or by July 15 to send electronically.

Registered voters may choose to vote by mail. Mail-in ballot applications must be received (not just postmarked) by the Election Board by Tuesday, July 12.

Voters may request a mail-in ballot online if they have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card. To complete an application online, visit vote.md.gov/NeedBallot . Voters may also request a mail-in ballot form by calling the Calvert County Board of Elections at 410-535-2214. Applications to receive a ballot electronically must be received by Friday, July 15.

After a mail-in ballot is received and completed, voters may submit the completed ballot by mail using the included pre-paid envelope or by placing it in one of the four secure drop boxes that will be available throughout the county, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until July 19 at 8 p.m. Drop boxes are secure and ballots are retrieved daily by Board of Elections staff at the following locations:

  • Community Resources Building, 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick
  • Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby
  • Fairview Vote Center (behind the Calvert Library Fairview Branch, 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Owings
  • Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach

Election Day Information – July 19

Voters may cast their ballot at their assigned polling center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The least crowded time to vote on election day is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Citizens can find their polling place, which is based on their election precinct, by visiting MD Polling Place Search . Voters may bring their sample ballots with them when they cast their vote.

The last day to register in advance to vote is on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Same-day voter registration will be available during early voting and on Primary Election Day.

For local information and updates on the 2022 Election, visit the Calvert County Board of Elections website and on Facebook .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

