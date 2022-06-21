Cobb Island VFD responds to Swan Point kitchen fire

Swan Point, MD- At 5:18 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residence in the 14000 block of King Charles Drive for reported smoke showing.

Credit: Incident Commander Deputy Chief Alexis Frye / Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Incident Commander Deputy Chief Alexis Frye / Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Incident Commander Deputy Chief Alexis Frye / Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Upon arrival, they discovered a kitchen fire and it was quickly extinguished. According to a post by the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, no injuries were reported.

At this time it is not known if the Southern Regional Fire Marshal is investigating. The Red Cross is assisting the family.