ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Point, MD

Cobb Island VFD responds to Swan Point kitchen fire

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qk0s0_0gHEMclG00

Swan Point, MD- At 5:18 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residence in the 14000 block of King Charles Drive for reported smoke showing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWhkc_0gHEMclG00
Credit: Incident Commander Deputy Chief Alexis Frye / Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkHHX_0gHEMclG00
Credit: Incident Commander Deputy Chief Alexis Frye / Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Uwvb_0gHEMclG00
Credit: Incident Commander Deputy Chief Alexis Frye / Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Upon arrival, they discovered a kitchen fire and it was quickly extinguished. According to a post by the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, no injuries were reported.

At this time it is not known if the Southern Regional Fire Marshal is investigating. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Frying Pan townhouse fire sparked by malfunctioning battery pack

A malfunctioning battery pack has been ruled as the cause of a townhouse fire in the Frying Pan area of Fairfax County. Fire officials say that the fire, which happened on Saturday (June 18) around 9:30 a.m., started in the third-floor bedroom of the townhouse on the 13000 block of Rose Petal Circle. A charging lithium-ion battery pack was to blame.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Unexpected Charles County Truck Fire Under Investigation

A curious truck fire is under investigation in Maryland after a truck unexpectedly went up in flames in Charles County. An alert was issued by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal on Wednesday, June 22 as they continue an investigation into a fire that broke out in the parking lot of a Crain Highway complex in Bel Alton.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cobb Island, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Cobb Island, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Swan Point, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Charles County, MD
Accidents
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert VFREMS honors two for actions during a water rescue

On Friday, May 20, 2022, the Calvert County Volunteer Fire, Rescue, and EMS Association hosted its annual awards banquet. The various awards include Hall of Fame, Administrator of the Year, Larry Cox Award (Volunteer of the Year), Dowell-Showalter EMS Award, and J.W. Freesland III Award (Outstanding Performance During an Incident). The J.W. Freesland III Award […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Fire Department#Vfd#The Red Cross
Daily Voice

One Extricated After Tractor-Trailer Crash In Montgomery County

One person had to be extricated after a grisly multi-vehicle crash in Maryland involving a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. In Montgomery County, first responders in Wheaton-Glenmont responded to a reported crash on Connecticut Avenue near the intersection of Dean Road and the Littleton Service Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Intoxicated Man Armed With Handgun Arrested At Hotel

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 22, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of an intoxicated subject armed with a handgun at the Extended Stay located at 1 Womack Drive in Annapolis. Officers located the subject in the parking lot of the business. While speaking with...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WECT

Fire destroys home, damages another in Supply

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - A fire destroyed a home and damaged another Monday afternoon in Supply. Fire crews responded to 2136 Bass Ave. SW and were able to extinguish the fire before 3 p.m. No injuries were reported. According to one of the residents, she was alerted to the fire...
SUPPLY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Former Calvert County Sheriff's Deputy Admits To DUI In Police Car

A former Calvert County sheriff's deputy admitted to drinking, driving, and crashing his patrol vehicle earlier this year, the state attorney's office announced. Jermaine Parvell Mason, 40, of Prince Frederick, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired by alcohol as a subsequent offender following a crash in January that left the other driver with serious injuries.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HVFD Engineer/Firefighter Scott Hankinson Awarded MSFA Firefighter of the Year

Congratulations to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Scott Hankinson on becoming this year’s MSFA Firefighter of The Year. The Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) established the Firefighter of the Year Award in 1978, to be presented at the Annual MSFA Convention and Conference each year from nominations received from the member department or individuals. At the […]
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy