17-Year-Old Boy Walks Into Hospital After Being Shot Early Tuesday Morning, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a hospital for treatment, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Police did not provide a location for the shooting, only that the victim walked into a hospital in the Central District about 1:16 a.m.

The teenager’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.