Baltimore, MD

17-Year-Old Boy Walks Into Hospital After Being Shot Early Tuesday Morning, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a hospital for treatment, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Police did not provide a location for the shooting, only that the victim walked into a hospital in the Central District about 1:16 a.m.

The teenager’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Wbaltv.com

BPD: 18-year-old man found fatally shot, burned in Morrell Park

The death of an 18-year-old man was ruled a homicide after his body was found severely burned in Morrell Park, city police said. Baltimore police said officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2500 block of Georgetown Road. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man severely burned near the railroad tracks.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

40-Year-Old Man Shot Near Busy West Baltimore Intersection

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 40-year-old man near a busy intersection in West Baltimore Thursday, according to authorities. Someone shot the man in the head in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, which intersects with Pennsylvania Avenue, and fled on foot around 7:05 p.m., police said. An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Who Was Hit By Baltimore Police Patrol Car Dies From Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died from injuries he sustained after a Baltimore police officer en route to a report of a stabbing hit his scooter in East Baltimore earlier this week, according to authorities. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue.  The officer was headed to a report of a stabbing on East Preston Street when the collision occurred, police said. The 58-year-old was initially listed in serious condition. The Baltimore Police Department announced Thursday night that doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital pronounced him dead. Baltimore police said the department‘s Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information should contact investigators at 410-396-2606.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Burned Body Of 18-Year-Old Man Found Near Train Tracks In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found the burned body of a young man near the train tracks that slide past Baltimore’s Morrell Park neighborhood Wednesday and determined Thursday that he had been murdered, according to authorities. Someone notified the police that the man was lying near the railroad tracks around 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers who investigated the report found a severely burned person, police said. Medical personnel who responded to the site declared the person dead, according to authorities. The man’s remains were taken to the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, which is where he underwent an autopsy, police said. On Thursday, the Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that the man died because he had been shot in the head. He was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Williamson, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

40-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection With June 16 West Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in West Baltimore on June 16, Baltimore police said. Theodore Johnson was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of William Christian. On June 16 about 8:15 p.m., officers located Christian in the 3500 block of W. Caton Avenue. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators believe Christian was shot after an argument, police said. Christian was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was then pronounced dead. Following his arrest, Johnson was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

20-Year-Old Young Man Shot And Killed In Randallstown, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old young man was shot and killed in Randallstown on Tuesday night, Baltimore County Police Department said. Officers responded to the 8700 block of Liberty Road about 7:15 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man and found 20-year-old Ammon Riveria suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 410-307-2020 or to go online and access the department’s iWatch program.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Apparent Drive-By Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to the Parkside Shopping Center in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane in the Frankford neighborhood just before 10 a.m. and found two 21-year-old males and a 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. One of the men is in critical condition. Police are looking to identify a black Dodge minivan in connection with the shooting. Anyone who has seen the vehicle pictured is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444. According to a preliminary investigation, an unidentified shooter drove past and shot at the men, striking one of the 21-year-old victims several times and hitting both of the other victims once, police said. Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Daily Voice

Police ID Baltimore Gunman Who They Say Shot Man In Neck

Detectives have released images of the suspect they believe shot a man in the neck last March, authorities say. Dionte Johnson, 24, is suspected of shooting the unknown victim on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, according to Baltimore Police. Detectives believe...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Accused Of Headshot Killing Arrested: Police

A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say. Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Hit-And-Run Downtown, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old scooter rider has died after he was hit by a driver on a busy street by the Inner Harbor, the Baltimore Police Department said. The driver of the vehicle that hit the teen in the 300 block of Light Street fled the scene, police said. On June 19, officers responded to the scene of the crash about 11:13 p.m. and found medics tending to the victim, police said. Witnesses told investigators the victim was riding on a scooter when he was hit by a vehicle, police said. The driver then fled the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, June 20, police said. Members of the department’s Crash Team are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.  
BALTIMORE, MD
