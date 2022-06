Travel around Maine long enough and you'll encounter dozens of mobile digital speed limit signs throughout many cities and towns in the Pine Tree State. Those speed limit signs are placed strategically throughout the year to remind motorists of just how fast they're going and what the actual speed limit is on a particular road. Drivers often get frustrated at the reminder of their speed blinking at them and apparently one motorist got frustrated enough to steal the entire mobile speed limit sign and trailer in the small town of Woodstock.

WOODSTOCK, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO