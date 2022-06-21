ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago’s Architectural Tour, Underground Doughnut Tour, and Art Institute named 3 of the best things to do in the U.S.

Cover picture for the articleIt’s summer, so you’re definitely looking for things to do. Luck you: Three of the, “best things to do,” are right here in Chicago. Tripadvisor put out a series of lists for the...

chicagoonthecheap.com

$5 Summer Happy Hour Menu at Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Summer just got a little sweeter with the $5 Summer Happy Hour menu at Bar 104 in the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant. Head to this historic restaurant Tuesday-Friday, 4:30-5:30 pm for this exciting deal. Choose from a sophisticated menu of oysters on the half shell, lobster bisque, buffalo chicken sliders, smoked...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillemagazine.com

Eating OUt(side)

Whether you’re looking for a cozy patio, an outdoor market, or a fun food truck, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on all things alfresco. One absolute maxim for city and suburban restaurants is that people love eating outside. Even when conditions are less than ideal—a bit too chilly, a bit too windy—people still flock to the great outdoors, be it in a landscaped backyard, rooftop patio with a view, or even a few plastic tables lined up near a fire hydrant.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago’s minimum wage increase and fair workweek changes start July 1, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the annual scheduled increase in Chicago’s minimum wage and a scheduled enhancement of the Fair Workweek ordinance requirements. Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum...
boxofficepro.com

Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas to Open Illinois Wheeling Town Center Location

This July, Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas’ new seven-screen movie theater location will open at Illinois’ Wheeling Town Center. Cinergy Wheeling marks Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group’s ninth location, which will offer experiences such as recline-and-dine cinemas, with a selection of alcoholic beverages and chef-inspired American dishes, and a sports bar lounge area.
macaronikid.com

12 Day Trip Ideas From Naperville

Itching to get out of Naperville for the day? There's a ton to do right here at home in Naperville, of course, but sometimes a road trip is the best kind of family fun!. To make planning easier for you, we've compiled a list of 12 places to explore within a 3 hour drive of Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night. What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave. The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama." Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL

