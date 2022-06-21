Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
Motion currently pending in City Council committee. Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend the lease for the A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. On June 17, Bonin submitted a motion to City Council’s Information, Technology and General Services and General Services Committee to extend the lease for the site, located at 100 Sunset Avenue.
After its grand opening Saturday, the new structure will be manned by a rotating staff of eight lifeguards.
Long Beach to unveil new floating playground at Alamitos Beach
The city’s bi-annual budget meeting Monday night devolved into a debate about defunding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. City Manager David Wilson wearily fielded question after question about how much WeHo will be allocating LASD over the next two years, eclipsing any discussion of how the city plans to spend the millions not budgeted for public safety.
(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena heard arguments Tuesday by lawyers for a private prison company and the federal government over a lawsuit that challenges California’s Assembly Bill 32 that bans private prisons and privately-run immigration detention centers. California legislators passed AB 32 in 2019 hoping...
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Homeless individuals managed to open a hydrant in an attempt to extinguish a fire engulfing a recreational vehicle early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an RV fire in Sun Valley around 3:46 a.m. on the 9800 block of...
PHILADELPHIA – Eight defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. According to court documents, beginning in or around January...
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rent Board Has Approves Highest Rental Increase In 40 Years. * Recreational Marijuana Tax Considered For November Ballot. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday.
Non-profit church and coffee shop shut down following false vermin complaint. Metropolis Santa Monica is a multi-use facility located at 603 Arizona Ave downtown, that includes a coffee shop called Metro Café. They are a non-profit organization and church that seeks to serve the community, particularly those at risk or who might be forgotten. Their programs and services are meant to help the most vulnerable, low-income seniors and families, and the unhoused.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
Los Angeles County’s City Council has set a very simple goal: They want to become carbon neutral by the time 2045 rolls around. As a result of this initiative, most residential and commercial gas appliances are going to be banned. While this is a wonderful choice when it comes to statewide sustainability, it could have some severe consequences for the food community.
(Undated) — There’s a big price tag for building affordable housing units in California. The Los Angeles Times reports it’s costing more than one-million dollars per apartment to be constructed in over half a dozen of those types of complexes. Prices for labor and materials have all gone up and have been part of the reason for the high construction costs. The Times also says building low income housing face stricter guidelines when it comes to environmental and labor standards. Democratic Assemblyman Tim Grayson is putting together a measure to address the issue, and says something has to be done to bring down the cost.
After performing a nationwide search, the City of Santa Monica recently selected Erica Cuyugan as the new Director of Library Services of the Santa Monica Public Library. A 15-year veteran of the department, Cuyugan has served as the Interim Director of Library Services since August 2021 and as Assistant City Librarian since 2017, a role in which she manages system-wide library operations for Main Library and four branches.
LOS ANGELES - Get ready, anglers, the state of California is offering a license-free fishing day on Saturday, July 2. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year, the second will be held on Saturday, September 3. On these days, you can fish without a sport fishing license.
New CA Bill To Hold Social Media Companies Responsible For Hate and Disinformation. (Sacramento, CA) — There’s a call in California for a law to hold social media companies responsible for hate and disinformation on their platforms. Dean’a Kodiak has more. Listen here:. FDA Announces Plan To...
