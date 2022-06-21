ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

By Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Mirror
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order...

smmirror.com

Antelope Valley Press

Council OKs Joint Powers Agreement

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Bonin Requests Lease Extension for a Bridge Home Homeless Shelter

Motion currently pending in City Council committee. Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is pushing to extend the lease for the A Bridge Home shelter in Venice. On June 17, Bonin submitted a motion to City Council’s Information, Technology and General Services and General Services Committee to extend the lease for the site, located at 100 Sunset Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

35th city gives crime-enabling DA Gascon a vote of no confidence

(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Eight SoCal Residents Charged in $7 Million Loan Fraud Scheme

PHILADELPHIA – Eight defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. According to court documents, beginning in or around January...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Metro Church and Cafe Fundraising To Keep Space in Santa Monica

Non-profit church and coffee shop shut down following false vermin complaint. Metropolis Santa Monica is a multi-use facility located at 603 Arizona Ave downtown, that includes a coffee shop called Metro Café. They are a non-profit organization and church that seeks to serve the community, particularly those at risk or who might be forgotten. Their programs and services are meant to help the most vulnerable, low-income seniors and families, and the unhoused.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
12tomatoes.com

Los Angeles’ Ban On Gas Stoves Could Shut Down Asian Restaurants

Los Angeles County’s City Council has set a very simple goal: They want to become carbon neutral by the time 2045 rolls around. As a result of this initiative, most residential and commercial gas appliances are going to be banned. While this is a wonderful choice when it comes to statewide sustainability, it could have some severe consequences for the food community.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

Your tax dollars going to build million-dollar apartments some one more deserving will be getting.

(Undated) — There’s a big price tag for building affordable housing units in California. The Los Angeles Times reports it’s costing more than one-million dollars per apartment to be constructed in over half a dozen of those types of complexes. Prices for labor and materials have all gone up and have been part of the reason for the high construction costs. The Times also says building low income housing face stricter guidelines when it comes to environmental and labor standards. Democratic Assemblyman Tim Grayson is putting together a measure to address the issue, and says something has to be done to bring down the cost.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

15-Year Department Veteran Selected as Santa Monica’s Next Director of Library Services

After performing a nationwide search, the City of Santa Monica recently selected Erica Cuyugan as the new Director of Library Services of the Santa Monica Public Library. A 15-year veteran of the department, Cuyugan has served as the Interim Director of Library Services since August 2021 and as Assistant City Librarian since 2017, a role in which she manages system-wide library operations for Main Library and four branches.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Free Fishing Day: Fish license-free in California on July 2

LOS ANGELES - Get ready, anglers, the state of California is offering a license-free fishing day on Saturday, July 2. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year, the second will be held on Saturday, September 3. On these days, you can fish without a sport fishing license.
LOS ANGELES, CA

