UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

The City of Early, through their Facebook page, has shared some renderings of what the Boardwalk will look like at the future Early Town Center. This is a project which is being built on land which is just north of Early Blvd, from behind Humphrey Pete’s to behind the CEFCO store. There is an existing pond there already which will be significantly expanded and the Boardwalk built next to it. The photos shared by the City of Early show what local and area residents can expect to see over the course of the next year or so. You can learn more about the project by clicking on THIS LINK.

EARLY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO