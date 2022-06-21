ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

colemantoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our...

www.colemantoday.com

brownwoodnews.com

City of Early Shares Renderings of New Town Center Boardwalk

The City of Early, through their Facebook page, has shared some renderings of what the Boardwalk will look like at the future Early Town Center. This is a project which is being built on land which is just north of Early Blvd, from behind Humphrey Pete’s to behind the CEFCO store. There is an existing pond there already which will be significantly expanded and the Boardwalk built next to it. The photos shared by the City of Early show what local and area residents can expect to see over the course of the next year or so. You can learn more about the project by clicking on THIS LINK.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Signal maintenance to be performed Thursday night on US 67/US 377

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews will be performing maintenance on traffic signal control boxes along US 67/ US 377 (Early Blvd. and W. Commerce) in the cities of Brownwood and Early on Thursday night, June 23. Work will begin at the intersection of US 67 and Sudderth Drive...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fire Damages Brownwood Apartment, Displaces Other Residents

Units of the Brownwood Fire Department responded Wednesday night to a fire in an apartment in south Brownwood. At about 9:00 pm firefighters responded to the Southside Village Apartments, Apartment 408. According to Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond, the fire started in the kitchen area. The fire was brought under...
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Cattle Drive Partners with Community Garden

The Graham and Jean Bevel Community Garden is growing daily thanks to our partnership with the Cattle Drive Café! Vicki Arthur Virden and Todd Virden, owners of the Cattle Drive Café, saw the value of partnering with the Community Garden to grow fresh vegetables that can be served at their establishment. The quality and nutrient value is so much better! The investment was only $100 per garden bed, per growing season. This cost covers the seed/plants, water, maintenance, and harvesting of the produce. Christian Family Ministries of Coleman County retains 10% of the harvest from the garden beds for use in the Food Pantry and Hot Meals Program. This supports the ministry, Cattle Drive, and the community, and encourages other businesses and individuals to do the same.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman High to Offer Dual Credit Courses in EMT, Drone and Welding

Coleman High School is pleased to announce an additional dual credit partnership with Ranger College beginning in Fall of 2022. CHS will continue to offer academic courses through Cisco College and Ranger College, but will now add career and technical courses. These technical pathways will allow students to apply for industry-based certifications upon course completion including Emergency Medical Technician (EMT Basic), Drone Operator (107 FAA), and various welding certificates. These certificates will supply students with a valuable credential that will assist them in gaining employment post high school. For more information about enrolling in these courses, please email CHS Counselor Jackie Sowell (Jackie.sowell@colemanisd.net) or CHS Principal Diana Dobbins (diana.dobbins@colemanisd.net). Coleman High School is dedicated to excellence and we are excited to begin this new partnership!
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Maurices location in Commerce Square permanently closing June 25

Brownwood’s Maurices location in Commerce Square will be permanently closing as of Saturday, June 25. Employees at the scene Tuesday morning confirmed that the store would be closing to the public, but had no other details to add including why the location was closing. BrownwoodNews.com reached out to Maurices...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Severe gas leak detected on Early Blvd.

The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m. Monday:. 100 Block of Early Blvd is currently shut down and vehicles are being re-routed as ATMOS Energy works on a severe gas leak that was detected. The road is expected to be open soon.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Former State Representative Bob Turner Dies

Former State Representative Robert “Bob” Turner of Voss in Coleman County, who represented Brown, Coleman and several other area counties in the Texas House of Representatives for 12 years, passed away on Sunday at the hospital in Coleman. Bob was 87 years of age. He served in the House from 1991 to 2003.
COLEMAN, TX
Rock 108

Homeless Abilene Area Students Need New Shoes for School – Please Help

The first day of school, for Abilene Independent School District, is Wednesday, August 17th. That means we're less than 2 months away from the start of a new school year. That also means there will be students who begin the school year without new clothes, shoes, food, and even school supplies. That's because there are approximately 1,200 students in our area that are considered homeless. That's according to my most recent conversation with AISD Homeless Liaison Darren Cox.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman County Junior Rodeo Underway

Tonight (Thursday) is the first night of the Coleman County Junior Rodeo. There is not a gate fee to just get in and watch, so bring the family. There will be a concession stand with all proceeds going to Panther Creek cheerleaders. The Coleman County Junior Rodeo will run Thursday,...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Police Chief Marty Baker's Induction Ceremony and Reception on July 1st

The City of Coleman Mayor and City Council invite the citizens of Coleman to attend the Induction and Oath of Office Ceremony for Marty O. Baker as the Chief of Police of the Coleman Police Department on Friday, July 1, 2022. The reception will be held at the Bill Franklin Center from 4:00-6:00pm with the induction ceremony scheduled for 5:30pm. Members of the Community are encouraged to attend and welcome Chief Baker.
COLEMAN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas Veteran Affairs office to host job fair

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Veteran Affairs office is hosting a job fair this weekend for veterans and community members to attend. In a recent news release, the job fair will have a number of open positions available to people living in Big Spring, Abilene, Odessa, and San Angelo. For those looking […]
BIG SPRING, TX
KLST/KSAN

Officials warn of ‘SWATTING’ after Thursday false call

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office warned community members of a dangerous trend after a Thursday morning call falsely sent SWAT personnel to a home in Fritch. According to the sheriff’s office, Borger Dispatch received a call from Fritch at around 4:41 a.m. on Thursday in which a man claimed he […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood

Jane Ann Fisher, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. A Celebration of her Life ceremony will be held at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX

