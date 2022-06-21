Fires destroy two homes in Meeker County

(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern Kandiyohi County. Fire departments from Blomkest, Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Raymond and Prinsburg battled the fire about 2 miles north of Blomkest. The fire call came in around 9 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames, and within minutes, the roof caved in. The fire was located in the 16 thousand block of 15th Street Northeast. No information on the fire is available at this time.
