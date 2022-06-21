ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker County, MN

Fires destroy two homes in Meeker County

By Joel Niemeyer
kduz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo fires destroyed homes in Meeker County over the weekend. On Saturday just after 5:30 pm a house...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Swift County Monitor

Fires heavily damage two Benson homes

Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
BENSON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
willmarradio.com

Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Meeker County, MN
Government
City
Dassel, MN
County
Meeker County, MN
willmarradio.com

Large shed burns north of Blomkest

(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern Kandiyohi County. Fire departments from Blomkest, Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Raymond and Prinsburg battled the fire about 2 miles north of Blomkest. The fire call came in around 9 a.m., and when fire crews arrived, the shed was fully engulfed in flames, and within minutes, the roof caved in. The fire was located in the 16 thousand block of 15th Street Northeast. No information on the fire is available at this time.
BLOMKEST, MN
Bring Me The News

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Exhausted man rescued from restricted area at Waite Park quarry

A man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from a restricted area at Quarry Park in Waite Park on Sunday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Tuesday saying the 43-year-old St. Cloud man was yelling for help, unable to stand up or walk on his own, while perched atop a restricted granite rock pile that was 80-100 feet high.
WAITE PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Sellards Drive
knuj.net

NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
WAITE PARK, MN
kvsc.org

Paynesville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in St. Martin Early Sunday

A Paynesville man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
krwc1360.com

Wright County Road 12 Closure in Montrose

A reminder to residents and visitors to Montrose that road construction has forced the closure of the intersection of Wright County Road 12 and 2nd Street South in that city. Officials say County Road 12 traffic is being detoured west of Montrose through Waverly utilizing County Road 107, County Road 9 and U-S Highway 12.
MONTROSE, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Big Stone; Cass; Chippewa; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Kandiyohi; Lac qui Parle; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Otter Tail; Pope; Sherburne; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wright; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 406 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON BIG STONE CASS CHIPPEWA CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT KANDIYOHI LAC QUI PARLE MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON OTTER TAIL POPE SHERBURNE STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WRIGHT YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Suffers Severe Leg Injury After Motorcycle Crash

(KNSI) – A Paynesville man suffered a severe leg injury after crashing his motorcycle near St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 28000-block of County Road 12 around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side in a...
PAYNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

19-year-old man killed in crash in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A 19-year-old Eden Prairie man is dead after another driver hit and killed him in Shakopee overnight.The crash happened right around midnight near Valley Fair.Minnesota State Patrol investigators say the man killed was turning off of County Road 101 when he was hit by the other driver.The state patrol said the other driver, a 26-year-old man from Hopkins, had been drinking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
SHAKOPEE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy