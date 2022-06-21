Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

Few people passing through the scenic trails know it, but a chain-link fence overlooking Upper Newport Bay marks a battlefront. A wealthy political power broker in Orange County came close to buying the small plot of land within that fence from the County of Orange last year, before a full-blown civic push to stop the whole thing gained more than a thousand signatures and brought the process to a halt.
Oakland, CA – In March, four Southern California cities filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court arguing that SB 9 is unconstitutional and asking the court to block the Attorney General’s Office from enforcing the law. On Wednesday, AG Rob Bonta filed an answer defending the...
Summer is officially here and if you're considering cooling off at the beach, Heal the Bay just released its annual report card of the dirtiest beaches - and some Southern California beaches made the list.
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, at the June 14 meeting, approved a Joint Powers Agreement to create the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency between Los Angeles County, LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and the cities of Adelanto, Apple Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and Victorville to accommodate San Bernardino County’s withdrawal from the existing High Desert Joint Powers Authority.
First published in the June 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank Water and Power officials will issue stricter sprinkler restrictions near the end of this month after the city, like many across the state, failed to reach its water-use reduction goals. The more severe restrictions, described in stage...
MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
The city’s bi-annual budget meeting Monday night devolved into a debate about defunding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. City Manager David Wilson wearily fielded question after question about how much WeHo will be allocating LASD over the next two years, eclipsing any discussion of how the city plans to spend the millions not budgeted for public safety.
(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
Traffic is flowing well on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, something which often didn’t happen during the morning, and evening commute hours. Last week, another major step towards decades old efforts to end chronic traffic congestion between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties was completed. Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said carpool lanes were completed through the City of Carpinteria, along with bridge and intersection improvements.
PHILADELPHIA – Eight defendants were charged in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today with scheming to fraudulently obtain more than $7 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and pre-pandemic Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. According to court documents, beginning in or around January...
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Homeless individuals managed to open a hydrant in an attempt to extinguish a fire engulfing a recreational vehicle early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an RV fire in Sun Valley around 3:46 a.m. on the 9800 block of...
(Undated) — There’s a big price tag for building affordable housing units in California. The Los Angeles Times reports it’s costing more than one-million dollars per apartment to be constructed in over half a dozen of those types of complexes. Prices for labor and materials have all gone up and have been part of the reason for the high construction costs. The Times also says building low income housing face stricter guidelines when it comes to environmental and labor standards. Democratic Assemblyman Tim Grayson is putting together a measure to address the issue, and says something has to be done to bring down the cost.
A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday.
