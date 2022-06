NOTRE DAME, Ind. – To provide Fighting Irish football fans with more flexibility to experience game days at Notre Dame Stadium, the Notre Dame Athletic Department has announced three new ticket packages for the 2022 home season. In addition to the traditional season ticket, the dynamic Shamrock Pass allows fans the opportunity to experience Notre Dame Stadium from multiple locations throughout the season. For added flexibility and affordability, two-game and three-game mini plans have also been announced.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO