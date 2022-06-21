ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1950 Ford F100 Pickup Truck Is A Stylish Vintage Utility Vehicle

This incredible truck will brighten your collection with its detailed restoration.

The 1950s were an iconic time in the automotive and utility manufacturing industry as the American people required a reliable work vehicle. Along with this versatile engineering and toughness, many of these vehicles also came with pretty cool styling and beefy engine options. Everyone from agriculturalists to construction workers could use a great truck to get them through the day and haul heavy loads of equipment and supplies. Eventually, the truck became one of the most popular vehicles in America, even amongst non-labor-intensive workers. Vintage examples are particularly popular, and this vehicle is an excellent demonstration of how incredible these trucks can be.

Built in 1950, this truck is older than many potential buyers who might consider adding it to their automotive collection. Despite this, the quality of this Ford F100 has remained nearly as good as it was from the factory. The exterior features a deep blue metallic paint job which sucks in attention from any on-lookers with knowledge of vintage vehicles. However, even those with a basic interest in older cars will likely be drawn to the un-dented and curvaceous body lines. This F100 was restored by a detail-oriented team of dedicated automotive enthusiasts whose passion shines through exceptionally well. As far as looks go, this truck doesn't mess around when it comes to showing off, especially with its restored bed and restored cab with black vinyl trim.

Under the hood, you'll find the legendary Ford Flathead V8 engine, heralded in its time as a powerful and versatile power plant. Connecting the motor to the rear wheels is a three-speed manual transmission, making driving a fantastic experience. The manual transmission has been regarded among automotive enthusiasts as a great addition to any driving machine, but it's a terrific asset with a truck. Whether you enjoy the added control, driving style, or incredible skill required to drive a manual, this is clearly the best power transfer option for this Ford. All of this makes the truck a great candidate for your automotive collection that will have you smiling for years.

This truck and many other high-end pre-war and classic cars will be sold at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. The auction starts at 10 a.m. on June 25th. Please visit here for more information.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

