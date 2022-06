The New Jersey Devils have the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald may use it in a trade to acquire a forward who can end their playoff drought next year. The urgency to take the next step in their rebuild is real, as the team has not won a playoff series since 2012 and has not qualified for the postseason in nine of the last ten seasons. They have a plethora of young talent that will interest GMs of rebuilding franchises, such as Kyle Davidson of the Chicago Blackhawks or Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO