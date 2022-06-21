Business: Summer travel expected despite gas prices

Construction projects are running short on labor just as $1 trillion in federal infrastructure money starts to kick in, leading companies to get creative in their quest to attract and retain workers. The Wall Street Journal says in Southern states, contractors advertise sunny weather and 12 months of work on help-wanted websites. Project managers in remote areas are luring employees with signing and referral bonuses and per diems for housing.

We may be feeling pain at the pump, but that’s not going to keep us home over the July 4 th holiday weekend. Triple-A predicts 42 million people – more than ever – will take a road trip in early July of 50 miles or more. Traffic experts say a combination of vacationers and commuters could drive travel times to double the normal length at peak points next Thursday and Friday evenings.