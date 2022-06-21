PREMIERE: Katrina Ford Drops Elegant Synth-Pop Ballad “I’m Found” From Debut Self-Titled EP

As Chanel West Coast prepares to welcome her baby girl with boyfriend Tom Fenison, 30, into the world, she’s also preparing to welcome a new era of her music. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the 33-year-old rapper and media personality revealed she plans to “tone it down” when it comes to her lyrics because she wants to create art her child can enjoy. “I mean, you know, I know that there’s some people out there who have kids and still make a lot of ratchet stuff, but I was like, ‘Let’s tone it down a little bit,'” she explained. “I want my kids to be able to listen to my music one day and be proud and not be like, ‘Whoa, what was my mom talking about?’ It’s so funny because I already am just so much more conscious about the subject matter of what I’m talking about. It’s just like that motherly instinct, I guess you could say. That’s definitely influenced the change and what I’m writing about now.”

MUSIC ・ 33 MINUTES AGO