PREMIERE: Katrina Ford Drops Elegant Synth-Pop Ballad “I’m Found” From Debut Self-Titled EP

By Cassandra Reichelt
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m Found,” is a sensual electronic synth-pop ballad, similar to that of Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, St. Vincent, Birdy and so many other fantastic artists. This new song comes ahead of singer/songwriter Katrina Ford’s solo debut, a self-titled EP due out on June 24th along with an accompanying collage-like video, made...

music.mxdwn.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synth Pop#Self Titled#Ballad#Radio#Exclu
