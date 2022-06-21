ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

No injuries in Odile Street house fire

By KATC News
 2 days ago
Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Odile Street.

Occupants of the home were preparing to wash clothes when a gas can was knocked over and an open flame from a natural gas source ignited the vapors from the gas.

The occupants tried putting out the fire with an extinguisher and water but the fire spread to the attic.

Firefighters arrived within minutes of being called and were able to contain the fire to the outside laundry room.

The laundry room was severely damaged while other portions of the home received smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported and the fire was ruled an accident.

