Hastings, NE

June 21, 2022 Morning Forecast

KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren under five are now able to get better protected against the...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm

With the rising costs of living, Grand Island Hope Harbor and Crossroads Mission Avenue locations in the Tri-Cities are seeing more people reach out for help. The chamber is hosting the Cash Mob event on June 28 and the HYP event on July 12. Buffalo County Historical Society creating book...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

“Char-Cation 2022″ hits Grand Island’s Fonner Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The 2022 AIJCA National Show is being held at the Five Points Bank arena on Fonner Park’s campus this week, bringing competitors from 31 states to central Nebraska. At the competition, students show off their heifers for prizes, as well as make new friends...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Seward County man killed in collision with train

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a collision with a train Tuesday evening, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened in rural Friend around 5:25 p.m. The investigation revealed that Aaron Rathje was in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup and entered the...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
City
Hastings, NE
KSNB Local4

Pediatric COVID vaccines available in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, KEARNEY, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Health departments that cover the Tri-Cities have announced it’s ready to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old. Two Rivers, South Heartland and Central District have received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine. This latest authorization...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman arrested on gun-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing felony gun-related charges in Hall County. Vanessa Leon, 33, is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Leon was arrested at her home on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, Leon purchased and sold two firearms...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
#Car Wrecks
News Channel Nebraska

Seward County man dead after train collides with truck

SALINE COUNTY, NE — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a train near Friend Tuesday evening. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Aaron Rathje from rural Seward was killed in the crash. Police say he was driving on County Road 800 and entered the railroad crossing north of HWY 6 in Saline County. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train heading east struck Rathje's truck.
SALINE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 risk dial inches higher

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department updated their weekly risk dial for May 25-June 22 with a slight increase again within the green “low” level of risk. Here are the stats from the most recent report. 507 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in TRPHD...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

CHI St. Francis celebrates 135 years of caring for Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis is celebrating 135 years of providing care to the people of Grand Island and the surrounding community. St. Francis brought their staff together earlier today to take a group photo celebrating the momentous occasion, as the employees stood side by side to spell out 135 with an aerial photo taken from a drone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Texas man convicted for Diers Avenue burglaries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas man faces prison time for three burglaries in west Grand Island. Aaron Faz, 19, of Plainview, Tex., stands convicted on two counts of felony burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced in August. Court records show police arrested Faz after burglaries last summer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Two arrested after refusing to come out of trailer, K-9 brought in

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after they refused to come out from underneath a trailer in Grand Island, leading a K-9 to be called in. Alejandro Loforte Escalona, 23, homeless, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as for six active warrants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
wordpress.com

Antioch School, Pauline, NE

Antioch School is a one-room red brick rural schoolhouse, constructed in 1902 and located on an Adams County hillside five miles southeast of the town of Pauline, NE, in Section 25, Little Blue Township. The one story vernacular building has a hipped roof with wooden shingles. The central doorway is located in a brick vestibule which has a tower topped with distinctive pyramidal roof. Storage sheds are symmetrical located on each side of the vestibule and are later additions (1930s). Three windows, evenly spaced ten feet apart, are located on both the north and south walls. A brick chimney is located on the north side of the building. The classroom area measures 22 feet in width and 33 feet in length. Original beaded wainscoting is intact on all interior walls.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Integrated health option now available for families in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Integrated Pediatrics opened its doors in October of 2021, but on Thursday night they invited the public into their offices to look around. The medical office is doing something interesting by taking physicians from different disciplines and putting them under one roof. This way, families can see a doctor for their physical needs, and a psychologist for their mental ones in the same building.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grow Nebraska host annual MarkeTech conference

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grow Nebraska held its 24th-annual MarkeTech Conference June 21-22 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. The event featured small business owners from all over Nebraska looking to learn how to grow their business into a brand. “We want to provide knowledge to Nebraska businesses about...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

15th Annual Flatwater Music Festival

Kearney Hub

As Kearney's popultation grows so does need for more water storage

KEARNEY — It’s been hot, dry and windy, so Kearney residents have been watering their lawns, but there’s no need to worry about wells running dry. “We’re sitting pretty good right now, really good,” said Tony Jelinek, director of utilities for the city of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE

